Greg Powers Officially OUT as ASU Hockey Head Coach, Dave Hakstol Takes Over Full Control In Tempe

It's official.

After months of turmoil, Arizona State hockey is set for a new era. Announced Thursday morning, former North Dakota and NHL coach Dave Hakstol will be the next head coach of Sun Devil hockey.

Despite speculation, this is NOT an interim hire. Now-former ASU head coach Greg Powers, who is responsible for the incident involving ASU transfer Matthew Mayich's collapse, has mutually agreed with the school to part ways.

Here is everything you need to know about the coaching change:

Building A Staff

The news of Hakstol making his way back to college hockey was rumored over the past week, but the question remained: who will make up the rest of the staff?

Announced alongside the hiring of Hakstol, two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Greene will join Hakstol behind the bench as an assistant coach.

More moves for Hakstol's inaugural staff are likely to come, as even when the rumors started about the former Seattle Kraken coach coming to town, it was widely accepted that he would have full rein over the coaching staff. Even if he was an interim hire.

Now, the building (and for the pre-existing Sun Devil program members, rebuilding) can begin, with Hakstol bringing a Frozen Four and NHL pedigree to the table.

Greg Powers' Statement

When the news was released that Greg Power would be stepping down, the former ASU coach issued a statement:

Firstly and most importantly, I continue to hope for strength and healing for Matthew and his family.



Today I have mutually agreed to leave my position as Head Coach of Sun Devil Hockey.



Against all odds, for almost two decades, so many of us have poured our hearts and our souls into building a Division I Hockey Program at Arizona State. I want to thank everyone who played a part in making this dream a reality. From our families, coaches/staff, donors, fans, and administration both past and present… Our program would not be where it is today without your unwavering dedication and support. To our Hockey alumni, I love you all so much… Unconditionally.



A new chapter of Sun Devil Hockey now awaits. It is my hope that everyone will continue to support Sun Devil Hockey with the same passion and vigor that we all have to this point. I also wish Success, and pledge unwavering support to the new staff that has been chosen to push the rock forward to new heights.



I love this program and always will. Go Devils and #BeTheTradition



Sun Devil For Life,



GP

Now, despite leaving the position, this doesn't mean Powers gets to ride off into the sunset. There is still an active investigation going on into the August 20 practice session that left Matthew Mayich on life support.

Mayich's family is fully aware of that.

"Coach Power's departure should not limit his cooperation or anyone else's, and the players who have spoken up must be protected," Mayich's family said in a statement. "We wish Coach Hakstol, his staff, and the players a safe and successful season."

Next Stop: Lowell

Hakstol coached his final game for the Colorado Avalanche and is now making his way to Massachusetts, the site of ASU's next weekend series.

After addressing the team on Thursday, Hakstol plans to be behind the bench in Lowell on Friday night as the Sun Devils open the series against the UMass Lowell Riverhawks.

Arizona State will be on the road until November, when they return home for a Nov. 6-7 series against Denver.