Arizona State offers 'unflappable' St. John Bosco freshman quarterback
After a rough Friday night, St. John Bosco class of 2028 quarterback Koa Malau'ulu received some good news on Saturday: a scholarship offer from Arizona State.
Despite throwing two interceptions and fumbling in a 59-14 loss to Mater Dei - the No. 1 high school football team in the country - Malau’ulu showed enough promise to impress Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who was watching from the sideline.
Malau’ulu passed for 117 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He entered the game with 854 yards passing and 12 touchdowns on the season. More importantly, he had completed 66 percent of his passes and thrown just one interception.
“He’s mature beyond his years,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro told High School on SI's Tarek Fattal earlier this season. “He’s kind of unflappable. Regardless of a bad play, he really doesn’t change his demeanor, and the best thing about Koa is he’s a competitor.”
At 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, Malau’ulu is not done growing. When he is physically mature, watch out.