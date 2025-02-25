Arizona State's top football commit being pursued by LSU
Nothing is official for college commits until they put pen to paper on signing day, and even that isn't a guarantee with some recruits hitting the transfer portal before they even step on campus.
Following an electrifying season that saw them emerge as one of college football's top programs, Arizona State has leverage to battle with the nation's elite programs for the country's top recruits.
The Sun Devils landed their highest-ranked high school prospect in the class of 2026 with a commitment from four-star tight end Israel Briggs at the beginning of February. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound playmaker out of California's Redwood High School is graded as the No. 6 tight end and No. 68 player overall in the country by 247sports. He's the Sun Devils' biggest pledge since former ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada, who was ranked No. 44 overall in the class of 2023.
Briggs' commitment is still fresh, not even a month out from his declaration; however, it's still up for debate how steadfast he is in his decision.
The tight end announced he received an offer from LSU on Monday.
LSU has been snooping around Tempe since the turn of the new year, attempting to poach Arizona State's top recruits.
The Tigers' offer to Briggs follows an invitation extended to fellow four-star ASU commit, quarterback Jake Fette, to join their program back in January. Fette's LSU offer was a part of a trio of SEC scholarship extensions for the Texas high school QB, receiving offers from Auburn and Mississippi State as well.
It may seem like LSU is on the attack, but it doesn't appear that Briggs has put a cap on his recruitment, despite his pledge to ASU.
According to Michigan recruiting analyst Aiden Sen, Briggs still may have room for Michigan — or schools offering more money — to snatch the tight end from the Sun Devils.
"Right now, I'm committed to Arizona State, but I always said if I have a better opportunity to care for my dad and family, I will," Briggs said to Sen.
Arizona State proved that it can go toe-to-toe with college football's best, and has positioned itself to attract top recruits like Briggs. But with all eyes on them, they're going to have to fight just as hard off the field as they have on the field to land and keep these top prospects away from college football programs with deeper pockets.