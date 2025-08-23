Breaking Down Kenny Dillingham's Saturday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham held a Saturday morning practice for the squad in preparation of the August 30 season opener.
The practice was entirely indoors, with humidity upped a significant amount to simulate potential environments that they will play in early in the season.
Dillingham once again spoke with media after the two-hour long practice - ASU on SI gathered some key highlights during the exchange.
On Ben Coleman's status as the potential starting center:
"That's the plan we play today Ben's going to be our starting center. He worked for it. He's prepared..."
Coleman's status as the starting center has been in the air for about a week, but it appears as if the coaching staff will follow through with the move. Jimeto Obigbo will likely slot in at left guard under this arrangement.
On the young players that have stepped up during fall camp:
Yeah, Montana (Warren) has definitely grown up significantly in terms of stuff like that. And you have other guys like AJ (Ia) has gotten way better. A guy like Jaren (Hamilton), who's a young guy who's gotten way better, he's grown so I think there's a bunch of guys, and then you talk about the depth of those guys, like Tony has stepped up..."
Warren is currently competing with Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove for the starting nickelback spot that was left vacant by Shamari Simmons, while Ia is a rising freshman that has arguably earned playing time despite being part of a deep TE room. Hamilton has been the breakout player of fall camp - consistently putting pressure on DB's during practice and perhaps being the most consistent player on the entire roster to this point.
On balancing big-picture outlook with day-by-day approach:
"Yeah, we've talked a lot about the big picture. I shouldn't say a lot. Three or four times I've spoken about big picture towards them, 99% of our energy is focused on the moment today, right now, where it wasn't a lot. You have to bring up what people are saying, right, or the obvious things, right? So when people talk about the big picture, and I see it on social media, I know our players can really read it. Well, I want to attack them. To attack. I want to bring it between. I want to talk, right? But nine times out of a 99 times out of 100 more focused on today. What is the goal - to get better today."
There is undoubtedly significant pressure on the Sun Devils to repeat as conference champions this season, but Dillingham and the coaching staff are among the best when it comes to putting everything into perspective. The team is equipped to take everything that happens during the season in stride and to not fall victim to the highs/lows that will come during the 12-game schedule.
On WR coach Hines Ward's mentorship:
"Yeah, I think, I think it's been a huge form to just more set the tone of what it looks like to be a pro bowler, what it looks like to achieve the things that JT wants to achieve, and to have somebody sitting there who's been through that, who's not just had success in the football field, but he's had success in life. He's had success in multiple avenues of whatever he's attacked..."
Ward has been an invaluable add to the Sun Devil coaching staff. The Super Bowl winner has completely revamped the position group over the offseason, and it appears as if there will be as many as four impact players from within the group.
