37 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The much anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is just a bit over five weeks away from reaching a starting point - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach with a top 15 team in the nation.
In honor of the 37 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 37 jersey during their time with the program.
Buzz Welker (50)
Bob Pavlich (52)
Dan Arredondo (53-54)
Steve Slonac (59)
Charley Taylor (60-63)
Mike Rebochak (67)
Auzie Houchins (68)
Rich Tate (70)
Bo Warren (72-74)
Nat Wilson (76)
Daryl Scott (78)
Gerald Riggs (79-81)
Greg Battle (82-85)
David Winsley (86-89)
Gino Valpredo (90-92)
Darryl Gideon (93)
Lamont Morgan (94)
James Kelly (95)
Paul Reynolds (96-97)
Willie Daniel (98-99-00-01)
Mike Davis Jr. (02-03)
Preston Jones (04)
Chris MacDonald (04)
Mike Callaghan (07-10)
Kevin Ayers (11)
Dante Alexander (12)
Jacom Brimhall (14)
Coktin Gerhart (15-16)
Joey Bryant (17)
Darien Butler (18-19)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
