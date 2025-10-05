Arizona State Projected to Remain in AP Top 25
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now beyond the week six bye that lent the roster time to rest up, while also gifting coaches extra time to game-plan for the Utah Utes and to recruit.
The Sun Devils entered the off week ranked 25th in the nation after exiting the poll following a week two loss against Mississippi State - while there was always a slight possibility that the team could fall out of the polls again due to an unranked team playing exceptional football, that does not appear to be the case as week seven comes along.
Chip Patterson of CBS Sports projects that the team will move up to 21st from their current slot of number 25 in the poll that is set to be unveiled at 11 A.M. local time.
More from Patterson:
"The Sun Devils were off in Week 6 and will be back in action next week at Utah."
It appears as if the Sun Devils will be the beneficiary of humbling losses by Penn State and Texas to competition that doesn't stand up to them on paper, while Big 12 foe Iowa State is potentially on the chopping block after a loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, and Florida State is likely to drop out following a second consecutive loss as well.
ASU on SI explores major takeaways from the overall projections below.
- Two other Big 12 squads are projected to be ranked in week seven - October 18 opponent Texas Tech at number 9 following a resounding victory over Houston on Saturday, and Brigham Young at number 18 after a wire-to-wire win over West Virginia on Friday night. The Red Raiders continue to turn heads and are likely to be favored over Arizona State regardless of results this coming week.
- Texas A&M - Arizona State's major non-conference opponent in 2026/27 - is projected to stay at number 6 following a 31-9 victory over the only sqaud that has taken down the Sun Devils this season in Mississippi State. The victory was earned behind a massive fourth quarter showing.
- There is a very real chance that Arizona State now has a better chance to reach the College Football Playoff game compared to last season's Peach Bowl opponent in Texas. The Longhorns now have two losses and have three more games against top-15 squads over the last several games of the season.
