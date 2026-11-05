'Beat ‘em Real Bad': Against his Former Team, ASU WR Omarion Miller Could Be Poised For a Breakout Game

In his first game as a Sun Devil, star transfer receiver Omarion Miller posted eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

He has not reached those numbers since.

It has been a bumpy road for Miller's integration into the Sun Devil offense, but a promising performance against BYU has the senior trending in the right direction.

Now, with his former team coming to town, what is his mindset heading into Saturday?

"To beat ‘em real bad."

Miller Time?

Omarion Miller returned to the endzone for the first time in almost a month on Halloween, bringing down a jump-ball touchdown vs. BYU.

Miller finished with four catches for 37 yards and a score, averaging 9.3 yards per catch.

The loss to BYU was the first time ASU had truly had to deal with an opponent taking away WR1 Reed Harris, doubling the Devils' receiving leader by putting a safety over top of the Boston College transfer.

It hurt ASU's offensive production, but it helped Miller's chances to get involved.

Will Colorado have a similar game plan? If so, the Sun Devils have quite the chance to create a two-headed monster of a passing game for freshman quarterback Jake Fette.

"They forgot I'm still on the team," Miller said. "Guys tend to want to try to take him (Harris) out of the game, which leaves a lot for me."

Mr. November

Miller is anxious to get back on the field. His track record in November is probably why.

In 2025 with Colorado, Miller posted 22 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns, including two games of 100 receiving yards or more.

For reference, Miller had just 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns through the first seven games, almost meeting those numbers in three fewer games.

Add on the layer of looking for revenge vs. his former teammates? Watch out.

"Just anxious to get on the field and ball," Miller said about Saturday. "Taking on a leadership role and showing the young guys in the room how it's supposed to be done."

What ASU HC Kenny Dillingham Had To Say:

Miller's Potential Breakout Game: "It's like, man, you don't have a breakout game. But in multiple (of our) games, one more catch of these deep balls down the field, and you go for six for 110 instead of five for 55. It's like six for 99, two touchdowns, and then it's like, oh there's your breakout game. So it goes back to: you're never as far away as you think. It just hasn't happened yet, and it's close. I mean, last week there were multiple opportunities that one of those balls get caught, and that was his breakout game. There it is, just one of the four to five other opportunities, one of the balls in the end zone on the face gets caught. It's a touchdown. There's a breakout game. One of the balls go in the other direction on the deep balls. Boom! There's your breakout game. So it's gonna happen, it's just a matter of when, because we're all around it."

On Coaching Miller: "He's been unbelievable. He's been an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable worker, unbelievable coming to practice. He's been a joy to coach."