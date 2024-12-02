All Sun Devils

Big 12 football championship betting odds, predictions: Arizona State Sun Devils early favorites

A berth in the College Football Playoff is on the line Saturday in Texas

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive linemen Elijah O'Neal (15) and Jacob Rich Kongaika (98).
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive linemen Elijah O'Neal (15) and Jacob Rich Kongaika (98). / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Three months after being picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Arizona State Sun Devils will play for the Big 12 championship on Saturday.

And they're favored to win.

In the early betting odds, the Sun Devils are 2.5-point favorites over Iowa State. Both teams enter the game with identical 10-2 records and very similar resumes.

Arizona State has won five consecutive games, including upsets of then-No. 16 Kansas State and then-No. 14 BYU.

Iowa State has won three straight, capped by a 29-21 victory over Kansas State on Saturday. The Cyclones' best win, arguably, was their week two 20-19 victory at Iowa. The Hawkeyes went on to finish 6-1 at home, with their lone loss to Iowa State.

Both teams are led by dual-threat quarterbacks who had impressive seasons — Iowa State's Rocco Becht and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt. Becht threw for 3,021 yards and 20 TDs, and ran for 272 yards and 7 touchdowns. Leavitt, who missed the Cincinnati game with a rib injury, threw for 2,444 yards and 21 TDs, and ran for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With Leavitt's favorite target, sophomore WR Jordyn Tyson, out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, the Sun Devils will likely lean even more on Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo. The senior do-everything running back is second in the nation in all-purposes yards per game with 169.64. He's ASU's second-leading receiver with 35 catches for 468 yards.

The Big 12 football championship game is Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST. The winner will earn an automatic berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff, which comes with a $4 million check, plus $3 million to cover expenses.

Here are the early betting odds and point spread for Arizona State's matchup with Iowa State:

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Betting Odds, Point Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State -128, Iowa State +106

Spread: Arizona State -2.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 50.5

Kickoff time: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. MST

Our Prediction: Arizona State 31, Iowa State 30

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

