All Sun Devils

Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State moves up in college football rankings

The Big 12 still has four ranked teams

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (9) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the UCF Knights.
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (9) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the UCF Knights. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State isn't officially ranked yet, but the Sun Devils moved up in the latest USA Today college football Coaches Poll.

One week after receiving 17 votes in the poll, the Sun Devils picked up 30 votes and moved up to No. 28 in the country. Arizona State beat UCF 35-31 on Saturday to improve to 7-2.

The Big 12 has four teams in the top 25, with Iowa State barely hanging on after its second consecutive loss. BYU (9-0) survived an upset bid by Utah and moved up to No. 8; Kansas State (7-2) moved up two spots to No. 19; Colorado (7-2) moved up four spots to No. 20; and Iowa State (7-2) dropped seven spots to No. 25.

Oregon (10-0) remained the No. 1 team in the poll and picked up every first-place vote.

Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 12 of the 2024 season:

Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25

Nov. 10, 2024

  1. Oregon (55)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Tennessee
  5. Penn Sate
  6. Indiana
  7. Notre Dame
  8. BYU
  9. Alabama
  10. Georgia
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Miami
  13. SMU
  14. Boise State
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Clemson
  17. Army
  18. Washington State
  19. Kansas State
  20. Colorado
  21. Missouri
  22. LSU
  23. South Carolina
  24. Louisville
  25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1.

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football