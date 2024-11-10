Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State moves up in college football rankings
Arizona State isn't officially ranked yet, but the Sun Devils moved up in the latest USA Today college football Coaches Poll.
One week after receiving 17 votes in the poll, the Sun Devils picked up 30 votes and moved up to No. 28 in the country. Arizona State beat UCF 35-31 on Saturday to improve to 7-2.
The Big 12 has four teams in the top 25, with Iowa State barely hanging on after its second consecutive loss. BYU (9-0) survived an upset bid by Utah and moved up to No. 8; Kansas State (7-2) moved up two spots to No. 19; Colorado (7-2) moved up four spots to No. 20; and Iowa State (7-2) dropped seven spots to No. 25.
Oregon (10-0) remained the No. 1 team in the poll and picked up every first-place vote.
Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 12 of the 2024 season:
Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25
Nov. 10, 2024
- Oregon (55)
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Penn Sate
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- SMU
- Boise State
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Army
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Missouri
- LSU
- South Carolina
- Louisville
- Iowa State
Others receiving votes: Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1.