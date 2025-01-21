College football Coaches Poll: Arizona State earns respect in final rankings
The Arizona State Sun Devils finally earned some respect from the coaches.
After spending the first 12 weeks of the 2024 college football season unranked — despite a 7-2 record and featuring arguably the best player in college football — Arizona State finally moved into the Coaches Poll in Week 13 at No. 22.
From there, the Sun Devils kept climbing, reaching No. 10 heading into the College Football Playoff.
After nearly upsetting Texas in the Peach Bowl — in the most entertaining College Football Playoff game this season — Arizona State (11-3) jumped even higher in the eyes of the coaches.
In the final college football Coaches Poll of the 2024 season, released Tuesday, Arizona State finished No. 7 in the country, ahead of SEC powers Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama.
The Big 12 finished with four teams in the top 25: No. 7 Arizona, No. 14 BYU, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 25 Colorado.
The SEC finished with seven ranked teams and the Big Ten finished with five — including national champion Ohio State. The ACC, which took a beating in the College Football Playoff, finished with four ranked teams.
Here's the final Coaches Poll of the 2024 college football season.
Final College Football Coaches Poll
Jan. 21, 2025
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Texas
4. Oregon
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Arizona State
8. Tennessee
9. Boise State
10. Indiana
T-11. SMU
T-11. Clemson
13. Ole Miss
14. BYU
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami
19. South Carolina
20. Missouri
21. Army
22. Syracuse
23. Memphis
24. UNLV
25. Colorado
Also receiving votes: LSU 44; Navy 28; Louisville 28; Michigan 20; Kansas State 20; Ohio 6; TCU 5; Marshall 1.
And here are the coaches who voted in the 2024 Coaches Poll:
Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.