Early betting odds: Arizona State underdogs at Cincinnati in Big 12 football matchup
Despite a convincing 27-19 victory over No. 16 Utah on Friday night, the Arizona State Sun Devils enter Week 8 of the 2024 college football season as 2.5-point underdogs to Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1).
The Bearcats went on the road and beat UCF 19-13 on Saturday behind a stingy defense and a strong second-half performance from quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who went 12-of-13 for 120 yards and a touchdown after halftime.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1) beat Utah behind another explosive game from running back Cam Skattebo, who racked up 199 yards from scrimmage (158 rushing, 41 receiving) and two back-breaking touchdown runs. The Sun Devils' defense also picked off Utah quarterback Cam Rising three times, including two interceptions from senior linebacker Caleb McCullough.
The Sun Devils and Bearcats are two of five Big 12 teams with 2-1 conference records. BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech are all 3-0.
The Sun Devils are 4-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. Cincinnati is 2-1 at home and 2-1 on the road. The Bearcats' two losses were by very slim margins: 28-27 to still-unbeaten Pitt and 44-41 to Texas Tech.
The only common opponent between the two teams is Texas Tech. Both teams traveled to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders, and both left with losses. The Sun Devils' 30-22 loss to Texas Tech is their only blemish.
One of the challenges facing Arizona State this week is the early kickoff time. The ASU-Cincinnati game is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. MST/Noon ET, by far the earliest kickoff time the Sun Devils have faced this season.
Here's a look at the early betting odds for Arizona State at Cincinnati from FanDuel Sportsbook:
Arizona State at Cincinnati Betting Odds
Moneyline: Arizona State +114, Utah -134
Spread: Cincinnati -2.5 (-118)
Over/Under: 51.5