Is Jordyn Tyson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Saints in NFL Week 9)

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is set to make his season debut on Sunday in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

Tyson, who spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, was officially activated on Saturday, setting him up to play in his first NFL game. Tyson is officially questionable for this matchup, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz said that rookie should be "good" to play.

Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) officially activated from IR. https://t.co/b8Zv6g5umu — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 7, 2026

Tyson will join an interesting Saints receiver room that features star Chris Olave and third-year wideout Devaughn Vele. The Saints have also used their tight ends quite a bit this season with Tyler Shough throwing for 1,721 yards in seven games.

It'll be interesting to see just how much Tyson plays in his first NFL game, and oddsmakers expect him to play a complementary role in his season debut. DraftKings Sportsbook has Tyson set at +350 to find the end zone while his receiving props are all pretty modest:

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (Over -109/Under -115)

Receptions: 2.5 (Over +116/Under -148)

Longest reception: 15.5 (Over -113/Under -114)

Tyson was an explosive player at Arizona State, catching 18 touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons. He had 1,101 receiving yards in his third season with the Sun Devils (12 games) and 711 receiving yards last season in just nine games.

The Saints are hoping Tyson can stay healthy for the stretch run of the regular season as they look to get back in the NFC South mix. At 2-5, the Saints are just a game back of the division-leading Carolina Panthers (3-4) at the halfway point of the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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