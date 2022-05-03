Former ASU DB Jack Jones Controlling What He Can Ahead of NFL Future

Jones, drafted by the Patriots over the weekend, spoke with reporters after being selected.

Although the NFL draft was held in Las Vegas, former Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones was one of the few players to actually beat the odds.

Jones departed USC after battling issues off the field and eventually made his way to Arizona State, playing three years before entering the draft.

"I learned from it. I'm looking forward to moving forward. I'm not really worried about the past. I'm working on my present right now, what I have going on and controlling what I can control," Jones said to New England-area reporters after he was selected.

Jones was well connected to the Patriots throughout the draft process, as he met with the organization multiple times prior to being selected by New England in the fourth round.

Jones was the fourth Arizona State player to be drafted by the Patriots since 2016, following in the footsteps of Devin Lucien, Christian Sam and N'Keal Harry. Jones was also the first Sun Devils defensive back taken since first-round pick Damarious Randall in 2015.

"My initial reaction was, I was shocked. I don't know. I was just, I was happy. I was lost for words. I didn't know what to say," Jones said about his initial reaction after being drafted.

"It was a blessing. It was a blessing to have my family here to be around and experience this moment with me, but now it's the next step. Now that I know what team I'm playing for, just go out there and give it my all and try to make the team."

Jones was named an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team after a 2021 season that included 42 tackles and three interceptions. He was also Pro Football Focus' highest-graded Arizona State defender.

With a total of 10 boundary cornerbacks currently on New England's depth chart, Jones will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to make his mark at the professional level. Jones is a reserved individual, as his interview with reporters was anything but extensive or elaborative.

Now that he's at the pinnacle of the sport, he's hoping to let his play do the talking.

