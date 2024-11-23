Heisman hopeful Cam Skattebo has huge first half as Arizona State runs over BYU
Arizona State senior running back Cam Skattebo put on a show in the first half vs. BYU.
With the Big 12 championship — and potentially a berth in the College Football Playoff — on the line, Skattebo rushed for 96 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the game, staking Arizona State to a 21-3 halftime lead.
The Heisman Trophy hopeful punched in a first quarter TD run of 3 yards, capping a 10-play, 54-yard drive where he carried the ball seven times.
Skattebo's second touchdown run came on a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, capping a remarkable 12-play, 95-yard drive that gave ASU a 14-0 lead.
Skattebo's third first-half touchdown run was vintage Skatt: He broke multiple tackles at the line of scrimmage before breaking free for a 23-yard TD run to make it 21-0.
Skattebo sent the No. 21 Sun Devils (8-2,5-2) into the second half with a 21-3 lead over No. 14 BYU (9-1,6-1), earning his three scores off of 16 carries for 96 yards. The Sun Devils rushed for 112 yards yards, to just 25 for BYU.
It’s the first time Skattebo has scored more than three touchdowns during his career as a Sun Devil. His collegiate career-high came on Oct. 22, 2022 while at Sacramento State in a win over Northern Colorado where he scored four touchdowns.
With two quarters to play, Skattebo has an opportunity to match his all-time game-high — and maybe even surpass it — as he continues to run his Heisman race.