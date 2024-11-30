How important is the transfer portal? Just ask Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham
What a difference a year can make.
No. 16 Arizona State finished the 2023 season at 3-9, taking a 59-23 beating from rival Arizona to conclude the season. Running back Cam Skattebo — who transferred from Sacramento State prior to the 2023 season — was fighting the Wildcats alone, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown in a blowout loss.
After Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham went to work in the transfer portal during the offseason, the tables have turned.
Dillingham brought in redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt from Michigan State and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordan Tyson from Colorado — and they turned out to be two of the best transfer signings in college football.
Leavitt won the starting job as the ASU’s offensive commander at the beginning of the season, and by game three, it was clear that Tyson was his No. 1 target. The Sun Devils’ quarterback-wide receiver duo has been on fire all season, and they torched the Wildcats in the first half of the 2024 Territorial Cup.
Leavitt threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and completed 76.5% of his passes (13-of-17) — well above his season average 61.5%. Half of those completions, yards and touchdowns came by way of Tyson, who finished the half with seven catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. His receptions included a 59-yard strike to set up Skattebo for the second touchdown of the game in the first quarter and a 13-yard score in the second quarter.
Dillingham’s transfer portal additions continued to pay dividends with Leavitt finding Cincinnati transfer Chamon Metayer, a redshirt junior tight end, in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. Multiple transfers on the defensive side of the ball contributed to the first half shutout, including New Mexico State transfer DB Myles Rowser and Arkansas transfer LB Jordan Crook.
In year two under Dillingham, the Sun Devils have set the table for future success, thanks in no small part to the transfer portal.