How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. Colorado in Week 10: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

Two coaches who respect one another. Two teams who are trying to keep their seasons afloat.

Arizona State (4-4, 2-3) will host Colorado (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Tempe to open their November schedule.

With a true freshman backfield of QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack now running the show, the Devils will try and find two mores wins to each bowl eligibility in the final four games of the season.

Could it start vs. the Buffaloes? Here's what you need to know for the conference tilt:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado

Who: Arizona State vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, November 7 at 5:30 p.m. MST (7:30 p.m. EST)

Where: Tempe, AZ - Mountain America Stadium (53,599)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Click here for live stream)

TV announcers: Play-by-Play: Chuckie Kempf, Analyst: Dustin Fox, Sideline Reporter: Lauren Sisler

ASU v. Colorado All-Time

Arizona State leads the all-time series, 10-4, with ASU taking three of the last four.

However, Colorado's last trip to Tempe ended in a 27-24 victory for the Buffaloes.

Since Kenny Dillingham has taken over for the Sun Devils, ASU has gone 1-1 against the Boulder crew, winning 42-17 in Colorado last season.

Even with 14 all-time meetings, these two programs did not meet on the gridiron until 2006, later becoming conference foes in the PAC-12 in the 2010s.

ASU took the first seven meetings, getting out to a big-time series lead. Colorado earned their first win vs. the Sun Devils in 2016.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS:

ASU 42, @CU 17 (NOV. 22, 2025)

CU 27, ASU 24 (OCT. 7, 2023)

ASU 42, @CU 34 (OCT. 29, 2022)

@ASU 35, CU 13 (SEPT. 25, 2021)

CU 34, @#24 ASU 31 (SEPT. 21, 2019)

@#21 COLORADO 28, ASU 21 (OCT. 6, 2018)

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

@ASU 41, COLORADO 30 (NOV. 4, 2017)

@COLORADO 40, ASU 16 (OCT. 15, 2016)

@ASU 48, COLORADO 23 (OCT. 10, 2015)

ASU 38, @COLORADO 24 (SEPT. 13, 2014)

@ASU 54, COLORADO 13 (OCT. 12, 2013)

ASU 51, @COLORADO 17 (OCT. 11, 2012)

@ASU 48, COLORADO 14 (OCT. 29, 2011)

@ASU 33, COLORADO 14 (SEPT. 8, 2007)

ASU 21, @COLORADO 3 (SEPT. 16, 2006)

Dillingham and Sanders: Mutual Respect

"Coach Dillingham, you all know he's my guy. Came in the same class, (he was) coach of the year in 2024. I read some stuff and I see some stuff every once in a while that they're questioning his ability. Like, did he forget to coach since '24?"

"He's a phenomenal mind. We almost had an opportunity to work together once upon a time, but I'm glad God played it out like he did. This guy is unbelievable in how he goes about his coaching style, his delivery, and his voice to his students. Not only that, his voice in the community, with raising funding to make sure they have it." - Colorado HC Deion Sanders on Kenny Dillingham this past week.

I'm trying to find a way to beat Colorado. This is a team that's very undervalued. People don't talk about them enough, in my opinion. They've been in every single football game. They've had leads in almost every single football game. They stop the run at a high rate. They're explosive on offense. This is a good football team. So I am 100% of the mindset of let's go play our best game versus Colorado." - ASU HC Kenny Dillingham said about Colorado this past week.

Devil Details:

ASU WR Omarion Miller faces his former team.

ASU Injury Report vs. Colorado

ASU Loses Safety For Rest of The Season

Full Quotes from ASU HC Kenny Dillingham

Full Quotes from Colorado HC Deion Sanders