How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. No. 8 BYU in Week 9: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

For the first time since 2024, the Sun Devils and Cougars will meet on the gridiron.

A classic in Tempe two years ago that ultimately punched ASU's ticket to the Big 12 title game will now be followed up by the 2026 installment, where the Devils are trying to get their season back on track.

For BYU, they are looking to get back to Arlington after two unsuccessful tries, 2024 being stopped by the Devils and coming up short vs. Texas Tech in 2025. They sit at No. 8, but have a lot to prove after falling to Central Florida last week.

In Kenny Dillingham's first trip to Provo, who will come out victorious?

Here's everything you need to know:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. No. 8 BYU

Who: Arizona State (4-3, 2-2) at No. 8 BYU (6-1, 3-1)

When: Saturday, October 31 at 12:30 p.m. AZ Time (3:30 p.m. EST)

Where: Provo, UT - LaVell Edwards Stadium (capacity: 62,073)

TV/Streaming: FOX (Click here for live stream)

TV announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play) Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Alexa Landestoy (sideline)

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline. The game will also be on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports App.

All-Time Series

BYU has ruled this matchup in recent history, taking the last three of four meetings, but the all-time records still heavily favor the Sun Devils.

ASU leads the BYU series 21-8 all-time, including an eight-game win streak from 1966 to 1973.

However, the Devils have not won in Provo since 1994. Their most recent trip was in 2021, falling to the Cougars 27-17 under Herm Edwards in the PAC-12.

While Kenny Dillingham has crossed paths with the blue and white, he has not yet made a visit to LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Game-By-Game

Nov. 23, 1935: BYU 13, ASU 0

Nov. 26, 1948: BYU 27, ASU 25

Oct. 15, 1949: ASU 49, BYU 21

Sept. 23, 1950: ASU 41, BYU 13

Nov. 29, 1952: ASU 47, BYU 6

Nov. 14, 1953: ASU 26, BYU 18

Sept. 24, 1954: ASU 28, BYU 19

Nov. 14, 1959: ASU 27, BYU 8

Oct. 15, 1960: ASU 31, BYU 0

Sept. 18, 1965: BYU 24, ASU 6

Oct. 14, 1966: ASU 10, BYU 7

Nov. 18, 1967: ASU 31, BYU 22

Nov. 16, 1968: ASU 47, BYU 12

Oct. 4, 1969: ASU 23, BYU 7

Oct. 17, 1970: ASU 27, BYU 3

Nov. 6, 1971: ASU 38, BYU 13

Oct. 21, 1972: ASU 49, BYU 17

Oct. 20, 1973: ASU 52, BYU 12

Nov. 9, 1974: BYU 21, ASU 18

Sept. 27, 1975: ASU 20, BYU 0

Oct. 30, 1976: BYU 43, ASU 21

Nov. 12, 1977: ASU 24, BYU 13

Sept. 16, 1978: ASU 24, BYU 17

Oct. 29, 1994: ASU 36, BYU 15

Oct. 14, 1995: ASU 29, BYU 21

Sept. 20, 1997: BYU 13, ASU 10

Sept. 12, 1998: BYU 26, ASU 6

Sept. 18, 2021: BYU 27, ASU 17

Nov. 23, 2024: ASU 28, BYU 23

(Italicised = In Tempe)

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