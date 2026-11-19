How will ASU match Oklahoma State's high-powered offense?

However they do it, it will be without one of their top weapons.

Listed on the initial Big 12 injury report for ASU and OSU, Sun Devil receiver Omarion Miller will be out for Saturday's contest with Oklahoma State.

Here's everything to know:

Omarion Out

This is the first time Omarion Miller will miss any time as a Sun Devil, appearing in every game since the season opener vs. Morgan State.

Miller appeared to have suffered some form of leg injury during ASU's win in Orlando over Central Florida. He had just three catches for 34 yards.

As of Week 12, Miller has 49 catches, 525 yards and three touchdowns, potentially lined up to be an NFL Draft pick this spring.

How This Impacts ASU

It is hard to have a two-headed dragon when one of those heads is chopped off.

That's where ASU's offense finds themselves with the combo of WR Reed Harris and Omarion Miller.

The top two receivers for the Devils have garnered NFL talks this season, and with one of them out, Oklahoma State can lock in their focus on Reed Harris solely.

This means other ASU receivers will have to step up, such as TE Anthony Miller, who had two big-time catches for 45 yards against UCF. Or WR Derek Eusebio, who had five catches for 27 yards in Orlando. Or even RB Kyson Brown, who had three grabs for 34 yards out of the backfield.

In reality, ASU's main weapon will likely be what has been their bread and butter since QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack took over: running the football.

Mack rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown against UCF, and against an Oklahoma State defense that struggles with the run, this could be another prime spot for the true freshman to perform.

Injuries On The Other Side...

While the Miller injury hurts, ASU has only three players listed on the Wednesday injury report. A far cry from past injury reports that were as long as grocery lists.

OUT

WR Harry Hassmann

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

WR Omarion Miller

QUESTIONABLE

OL Wade Helton

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has their own concerns. Starting QB and projected NFL draft pick Drew Mestemaker is listed as questionable, along with seven other Cowboys.

OUT

WR Dayvon Standard

TE Carson Kolb

DT Landon Dean

DOUBTFUL

LB Tate Romney

OL Desmond Magiya

QUESTIONABLE

QB Drew Mestemaker

TE Morgan McPhaul

PROBABLE

LB Ethan Wesloski

While the injury report my scare Cowboy fans, OSU HC Eric Morris expects their QB1 to play.

"Drew's a tough kid, and obviously was able to finish the game, so we'll just continue to monitor how he feels. He's as tough as they come, and he's a competitor at heart, and loves this team, and loves to compete. He communicates at a high level, so he can continue to communicate this week. Brody's (QB2 Broderick "Brodie" Vehrs) got a ton of reps throughout the course of the season, being the backup coming in, all those different things. But yeah, Drew's gonna be okay."

How will these offenses shape up on Saturday? Arizona State and Oklahoma State will take the field this Saturday, Nov. 21, for an 8:15 p.m. MST kickoff on ESPN in Tempe.