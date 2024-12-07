All Sun Devils

Iowa State can't tackle Cam Skattebo

Arizona State's running back put on a show in the first half of the Big 12 championship game

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at AT&T Stadium.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cam Skattebo is at it again.

Arizona State's senior running back is putting on a show on the biggest stage of his college football career — the 2024 Big 12 championship game vs. Iowa State.

After Nick Saban called Skattebo his "favorite player in college football" last week, Skattebo responded with a ridiculous first-half performance vs. Iowa State: 10 carries, 140 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Yes, he averaged 14.0 yards per carry in the first half. And 90 of Skattebo's yards came AFTER contact.

On this 47-yard run in the second quarter, Skattebo broke four tackles:

On this 53-yard run later in the second quarter, he broke another four tackles:

Skattebo has been doing this all season, as Arizona State fans know. Despite missing a game with an injury, Skattebo finished the regular season with 1,398 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. He also racked up 468 yards receiving on 35 catches.

Skattebo has been in the Heisman Trophy conversation all season, and clearly deserves to be a finalist.

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football