Iowa State can't tackle Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo is at it again.
Arizona State's senior running back is putting on a show on the biggest stage of his college football career — the 2024 Big 12 championship game vs. Iowa State.
After Nick Saban called Skattebo his "favorite player in college football" last week, Skattebo responded with a ridiculous first-half performance vs. Iowa State: 10 carries, 140 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Yes, he averaged 14.0 yards per carry in the first half. And 90 of Skattebo's yards came AFTER contact.
On this 47-yard run in the second quarter, Skattebo broke four tackles:
On this 53-yard run later in the second quarter, he broke another four tackles:
Skattebo has been doing this all season, as Arizona State fans know. Despite missing a game with an injury, Skattebo finished the regular season with 1,398 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. He also racked up 468 yards receiving on 35 catches.
Skattebo has been in the Heisman Trophy conversation all season, and clearly deserves to be a finalist.