Oklahoma State unveils 'Avengers' helmets for Arizona State game
Will Iron Man save Oklahoma State's season?
That's one of the questions fans are asking after the Cowboys unveiled special uniforms for this weekend's homecoming game vs. Arizona State.
According to Oklahoma State's athletic department, the throwback uniforms are honoring the O.A. Association, organized in October of 1909 by the athletes of Oklahoma A&M College. The helmets feature an "interlocking 'OA' that served as the official letter and emblem of the O.A. Association."
The interlocking OA on the Cowboys' helmets closely resembles the Avengers logo used by Stan Lee and Marvel in their series of comic books and smash-hit superhero films.
See for yourself:
In their press release that unveiled the uniforms, Oklahoma State said the OA logo has not been used in over 100 years. "This weekend is believed to be the first time the 'OA' emblem has been used at the institution since the dawn of World War I," the release said.
The reaction from fans has been predictably humorous. Ranging from "the Avengers called and they want their uniforms back" to "looks like a Kirkland brand Avengers superhero uniform" here's a sampling of the feedback on OSU's throwback uniforms.
Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) is a 3.5-point road favorite heading into Saturday's matchup with Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5). The game is scheduled to kickoff at 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1.