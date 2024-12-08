When will final College Football Playoff Rankings, bracket be released? CFP Selection Show time, TV channel
After a wild championship Saturday in college football, the final College Football Playoff Rankings will finally be revealed on Sunday.
And there will be some drama.
No. 15 Arizona State's 45-19 demolition of No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 championship, and No. 17 Clemson's 34-31 upset of No. 8 SMU in the ACC championship will make the CFP committee's job even more difficult.
Some of the questions the committee has to answer:
- Which four conference champions are deserving of first-round byes?
- Was Arizona State's win impressive enough to move them ahead of Boise State?
- Should SMU (11-2) fall out of the rankings?
- Should Alabama (9-3) stay in the rankings? Or does Miami (10-2) deserve to move ahead of them?
Here's our prediction of what the final CFP Rankings will look like:
- Oregon (No. 1 seed, first-round bye)
- Notre Dame (No. 5 seed)
- Georgia (No. 2 seed, first-round bye)
- Ohio State (No. 6 seed)
- Texas (No. 7 seed)
- Penn State (No. 8 seed)
- Tennessee (No. 9 seed)
- Indiana (No. 10 seed)
- Boise State (No. 3 seed, first-round bye)
- Arizona State (No. 4 seed, first-round bye)
- Alabama (No. 11 seed)
- Clemson (No. 12 seed)
Here are details on when the final rankings will be released:
College Football Rankings Selection Show
When: 10 a.m. MST/Noon ET | Sunday, December 8
TV Channel: ESPN
Format: The CFP Selection Show is scheduled to last four hours, with the final CFP Rankings being released in the first part of the show