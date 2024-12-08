All Sun Devils

When will final College Football Playoff Rankings, bracket be released? CFP Selection Show time, TV channel

Big 12 champion Arizona State is hoping for a first-round bye

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks at the trophy after winning the Big 12 Championship game.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks at the trophy after winning the Big 12 Championship game. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a wild championship Saturday in college football, the final College Football Playoff Rankings will finally be revealed on Sunday.

And there will be some drama.

No. 15 Arizona State's 45-19 demolition of No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 championship, and No. 17 Clemson's 34-31 upset of No. 8 SMU in the ACC championship will make the CFP committee's job even more difficult.

Some of the questions the committee has to answer:

  • Which four conference champions are deserving of first-round byes?
  • Was Arizona State's win impressive enough to move them ahead of Boise State?
  • Should SMU (11-2) fall out of the rankings?
  • Should Alabama (9-3) stay in the rankings? Or does Miami (10-2) deserve to move ahead of them?

Here's our prediction of what the final CFP Rankings will look like:

  1. Oregon (No. 1 seed, first-round bye)
  2. Notre Dame (No. 5 seed)
  3. Georgia (No. 2 seed, first-round bye)
  4. Ohio State (No. 6 seed)
  5. Texas (No. 7 seed)
  6. Penn State (No. 8 seed)
  7. Tennessee (No. 9 seed)
  8. Indiana (No. 10 seed)
  9. Boise State (No. 3 seed, first-round bye)
  10. Arizona State (No. 4 seed, first-round bye)
  11. Alabama (No. 11 seed)
  12. Clemson (No. 12 seed)

Here are details on when the final rankings will be released:

College Football Rankings Selection Show

When: 10 a.m. MST/Noon ET | Sunday, December 8

Live Stream: Stream the CFP Selection Show live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

Format: The CFP Selection Show is scheduled to last four hours, with the final CFP Rankings being released in the first part of the show

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football