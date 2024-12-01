All Sun Devils

Who is in the Big 12 football championship game?

Four teams are still alive for berths in next week's title game

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium.
With a few hours left in the regular season, there are still four teams alive for a berth in the 2024 Big 12 football championship game.

Entering the week, nine teams still had a shot at appearing in the title game. But after wins by Colorado and Arizona State, the field has been narrowed to the four two-loss teams: Colorado, ASU, Iowa State and BYU.

Iowa State is currently playing Kansas State (follow live here), and the Cyclones need to win to have a chance to advance. The same goes for BYU, which hosts Houston Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. MST.

Here are the up-to-the-minute possible Big 12 title game scenarios:

Arizona State vs. Iowa State

If both BYU and Iowa State win Saturday night — and the regular season ends in a four-way tie for first place — Arizona State and Iowa State would advance to the Big 12 championship game based on tiebreakers.

Arizona State vs. Colorado

If both BYU and Iowa State lose Saturday night, Arizona State and Colorado would be alone atop the conference at 7-2 and would play for the Big 12 championship next week.

Arizona State vs. BYU

If Iowa State loses and BYU wins, Arizona State and BYU would advance to the Big 12 championship game based on tiebreakers.

Iowa State vs. Colorado

This is where it gets complex. And it does not favor Arizona State. If Iowa State wins and BYU loses — and Texas Tech, Baylor and Cincinnati win — Colorado and Iowa State would play for the Big 12 championship.

Texas Tech and Baylor already won today. Cincinnati is currently in progress against TCU.

Arizona State vs. Colorado

The last scenario is the wackiest one. If Iowa State wins and BYU loses — and Texas Tech wins and Baylor loses OR Cincinnati loses — Colorado and Arizona State would play for the Big 12 championship.

Bottom line if you're an Arizona State fan: you're rooting for BYU to beat Houston. If BYU wins, the Sun Devils are in. If BYU is upset, then it's possible the Sun Devils won't play next week. Stay tuned.

Saturday's Big 12 Scores

Arizona State 49, Arizona 7

Baylor 45, Kansas 17

Texas Tech 52, West Virginia 15

Colorado 52, Oklahoma State 0 (Friday)

Utah 28, UCF 14 (Friday)

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

