Four-Star Arizona State Cornerback Target Sets Commitment Date
Although they have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 cycle, Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are in a good position with some of the top recruits in the entire class.
One of those recruits is a four-star cornerback prospect who, after naming the Sun Devils among his final five schools, recently set his commitment date, potentially allowing Arizona State to land its first 2027 commit before the end of the year.
Sun Devils 2027 CB Target Sets Commitment Date
On Nov 5, Arizona State on SI reported that JuJu Johnson, a four-star cornerback from Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California, had named Arizona State among his top five schools alongside Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
Now two weeks later, Rivals' Gregg Biggins reported that Johnson has locked in his commitment date for Monday, Dec 1. Arizona State has been targeting the young cornerback throughout his recruitment process, and will know their fate on where they stand with him within the next two weeks
The Sun Devils hosted Johnson on a game-day visit during their upset victory over Texas Tech. In a recent interview with Biggins, he explained that he enjoyed his time in Tempe and was a big fan of how Arizona State's defensive backs played, as well as the job the staff does in developing the position.
- "I was at ASU for the Texas Tech game and that was a great time," Johnson told Biggins. "I was really impressed with how they played and especially took note of the DB play. They do a great job developing guys and have a strong DB room and you can see the coaches are doing great things. I had a fun time and the vibe at ASU right now is really strong.”
Johnson would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils' 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 42 overall player in the country, the No. 6 cornerback, and the No. 6 prospect from California.
If Arizona State wants to land him, they'll have to make a late surge over the next two weeks. While the Sun Devils are certainly a contender for the four-star, he's also highly interested in the other four programs he's listed in his top five.
Dillingham and the Sun Devils' recruiting staff have done a fantastic job of putting themselves in a strong position to land some of the best prospects in the 2027 class, and if they play their cards right, Johnson could be their first commit.
