How to Watch Arizona State Begin Hawaii Road Trip
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) are set to spend a week in Hawaii in anticipation of participating in the annual Maui Invitational tournament.
Tonight, they face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-1) in a tune-up before facing Texas in the first round of the tournament on Monday - this comes after the Sun Devils suffered a competitive defeat at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs last Friday, then bounced back with a resounding victory over the Georgia State Panthers on Monday night.
Arizona State on SI covers how to watch the game, historic details around the matchup, and how the season has gone for each program below.
Broadcast Details
- WHO: Arizona State @ Hawaii
- WHERE: Bankoh Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honululu, Hawaii
- WHEN: Thursday, November 20
- TIME: 9:59 P.M. MST
- TV: ESPN+, Spectrum Sports Network
ASU's History Against Hawaii
The Sun Devils boast an 8-4 record all-time in the series against the Rainbow Warriors, and are 5-3 in road games.
Highlighting Arizona State's 2025-26 Season
Arizona State is 3-1 to start the season - below are the outcomes of the games.
- 81-64 win vs. Southern Utah
- 81-66 win vs. Utah Tech
- 77-65 loss vs. Gonzaga
- 75-62 win vs. Georgia State
Arizona State currently has three players that are averaging double-digit scoring figures - senior PG Moe Odum (14.8), freshman C Massamba Diop (14.5), and senior guard Anthony "Pig" Johnson (11.8) - while four other players average at least 6 points per contest.
Odum averages 7.5 assists per game, which is nearly half of the team total per contest, while also pacing the team in steals at nearly three per night. Diop leads the team in blocks (1.8), although Allen Mukeba is contributing healthily in that department as well.
The Sun Devils are seeking an increase in output from forward Marcus Adams Jr. - who has struggled to gain his footing early in the season after working his way back from an offseason injury.
Guard Noah Meeusen also figures to factor into the rotation more moving forward, as he returned on Monday from an ankle injury suffered shortly before the start of the season.
Highlighting Hawaii's 2025-26 Season
Hawaii posts a 4-1 record to this point of the season - their only loss was a 60-59 defeat at the hands of Oregon in the season opener.
The Rainbow Warriors boast a balanced offense much like Arizona State, as three players sit in the double-figure scoring range.
Center Isaac Johnson, guard Dre Bullock, and forward Harry
Rouhliadeff paced the scoring efforts, while seven players in total averaged at least six points per game.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
