Jordyn Tyson Separating Himself as Top Receiver in NFL Draft
TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson's emergence from a promising freshman on a poor team to one of the brightest stars in college football at Arizona State has been one of the most tantalizing stories in recent memory of the sport.
Tyson - the brother of first-round NBA draft pick Jaylon Tyson - transferred to Arizona State in April of 2023, but did not make his debut in Tempe until 2024.
The wait was well worth it, as the then-sophomore secured 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns across 12 games - including an incredible three-game run to end the regular season.
The junior is in position to clear last season's statistical totals five games in, and has already arguably widened the gap between him and the second-best receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL draft - even with the emergence of USC's Makai Lemon.
Tyson currently slots in as the fifth-best prospect in the upcoming draft - only below Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State's Caleb Downs, and the Clemson duo of Peter Woods/T.J. Parker.
Arizona State on SI explores three major developments behind Tyson's growing perception as an elite prospect
Receiver Position Evolving
Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Emeka Egbuka. Puka Nacua. The definition of and what it takes to be an elite receiver in the NFL in 2025 is much different from what it once was, even five years ago - Tyson fits the billing of a player out of the mold of those mentioned above.
One would be hard-pressed to find a glaring weakness in his game; the versatility he possesses will nearly always make him a matchup nightmare, and already being an advanced route runner as a junior is simply a bow on top of the projected translation being seamless.
Strength/Refined Skills
Tyson's playing strength is conspicuously improved this season - whether it's showcased in his run blocking or ability to counter physical coverage. His skills that were good last season have become even more defined strengths as well - from securing acrobatic catches, to general route running, to breaking down zones and exploiting DB blind spots.
Tyson is truly playing at the level of an NFL receiver, and NFL legend Hines Ward's coaching undoubtedly has to do with this development.
Drop Rate Improved
Tyson's drop rate last season sat at over 8%. Now it is down to justover 2%. That is simply a testament to his work ethic, focus, and natural talent - all which should undoubtedly be major factors that draw scouts in. Expect Tyson to be an early selection in the draft come April.
