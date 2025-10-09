Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Baltimore Ravens
Even though they are a newer franchise, the Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to success, with two Super Bowl Championships to their name in this century. However, as of late, the Ravens have struggled to get back to the big game, so who are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help?
Offense
The Ravens have two-time NFL MVP Winner and one of the best Quarterbacks in the game with Lamar Jackson, so Sam Leavitt is not even in consideration here. However, Leavitt's best target, Jordyn Tyson, is under consideration.
For years, early on in Lamar's career, the stigma was that the Ravens did not surround Lamar with help. Now, that has slightly changed has the team-wide receiver Zay Flowers a couple of years ago, who has been great.
The team also has Rashad Bateman as a good number two, but combining Tyson and Flowers would be an amazing duo. Both Tyson and Flowers are speedy and agile, so it would be a headache for defenses to go against.
Another point that Tyson would be great at is that he is great at getting open when QBs are on scrambling drills. A lot of Tyson's big plays have come when Sam Leavitt is throwing on the run, so Tyson would be an excellent target when Lamar is on the run, trying to make a throw. With an injury-prone season, there is a chance that the Ravens are drafting high and could land Tyson.
Another player that could be in play for the Ravens in the middle round of the draft is ASU Back Raleek Brown. The Ravens' number one back is Derrick Henry, but he is up there in age and regression does happen to every player, even to someone phyisically monsterious as Henry is.
Raleek Brown has a tough running style that the Ravens value. If Henry stays for another year, he could be a great mentor for Raleek. If Henry moves on from the Ravens, Raleek could be a solid starter for the flock.
Defense
In 2022, the Ravens traded for Chicago Bears superstar linebacker Roquain Smith. Smith has had 2 really good seasons, but he has regressed this season, so ASU's Keyshaun Elliott could be in play. Elliott seems like a Raven; he is a do-it-all linebacker who plays physically, which fits in the lineage of great linebackers for Baltimore.
Recently, the Ravens traded away edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers, so edge is a need for the Ravens. ASU's Prince Dorbah could be a nice mid-late round pick for the Ravens. Dorbah is a good player who can come up in the clutch, as seen in the recent ASU-TCU game, where he forced a critical fumble.
Keith Abney II would be amazing in Ravens purple, as another corner opposite of Nate Wiggins, plus Abney's physical style would be such a good fit for the Ravens. There is a high chance that the Ravens could land Abney II. Having a secondary featuring Keith Abney II, Malaki Starks, Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton would be one of the NFL's best.
In conclusion, there is a pathway for the Ravens to get back to the big game and some Sun Devils who could help.
