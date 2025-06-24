67 Days Until Arizona State Football - Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is now just 67 days away.
The 2025 Sun Devils season is set to begin on August 30 against in-state FCS foe Northern Arizona.
This upcoming season has created the most anticipation surrounding the program among media, fans, and others in many years - for many reasons.
Among the less mentioned reasons is the program returning four of five starting players on the offensive line - with only 67 days left until the season we take a look at every offensive lineman that has worn the number while in Tempe:
Carl Powell (53)
Robert Noel (54)
Al Pagnetti (55-56)
Harold Sauders (58)
Dick Locke (59-61)
Larry French (62)
Ken Craft (63)
Dan Boulware (64)
Larry Langford (65-67)
Ken Coyle (68-70)
Kevin Woudenberg (71)
Larry Jochai (72)
Mark Kennedy (74)
Gary Winchester (74-77)
Frank Carr (80-83)
John Kline (84)
Marc Oliver (85)
Tony Sherman (87-89)
Robert Robertson (90-91)
Pat Thompson (92-96)
Phil Howard (01-02)
Shawn Lauvao (06-09)
Kody Koebensky (11-12-13)
No player is set to wear number 67 this season, but that can obviously change in future seasons.
As the season is just over two months away, the culture that Kenny Dillingham has built has become unbreakable - numerous players have lamented on the positive turn the program has taken on multiple fronts - including current defensive lineman Zac Swanson.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
