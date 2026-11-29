Arizona State had been sputtering to open the Dave Hakstol era. They might have found their mojo way up north.

Entering on a five-game losing streak, the Sun Devils were able to right the ship on a non-conference trip to Alaska to take on the Seawolves of Alaska-Anchorage in a two-game set. A couple of nail-biters later, they'll come home with two more notches in the win column. Here's a rewind of how both contests went down.

Friday, W 8-7 (OT)

It was a wild Friday night in Anchorage, as a 15-goal showcase was on display.

If the Sun Devils entered the game on a skid, the Seawolves have been sliding, having lost nine straight. They started with a bang, though, scoring the first two goals and leading 3-1 after the 1st period. Arizona State had cut it to one with a minute left in the period with a shorthanded goal from Logan Morrell, but Alaska-Anchorage answered instantly on that same power play with a goal of their own, with just 15 seconds remaining in the period.

That began the back-and-forth nature of this contest, as that was the first of eight goals alternating between the two teams, leaving the score at 5-4 Seawolves after two periods.

The Sun Devils finally scored multiple goals in a row to tie the game in the third, with a goal from Jack Wilson to tie the game at five. That didn't even last a minute, as Alaska-Anchorage scored 18 seconds later to regain the lead. Arizona State tied it again with 7:19 left and took their first lead three minutes later with Logan Morrell's second goal of the game. After seemingly stealing one, the Sun Devils would have to work again, as the Seawolves scored 6-on-5 with 24 seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra session, the Sun Devils lost the opening faceoff, but were able to draw a hooking penalty and capitalize. With the man advantage, it was Nathan Behm capping off a four-point night with the winner, his team's leading seventh goal of the year. Both Behm and Woo finished with season highs in points, as Woo had four assists on the night. Morrell tallied three points, and both Jack Beck and Jack O'Brien had multi-point efforts as well, with 12 Sun Devils getting on the scoresheet in total in the high-scoring affair.

Saturday, W 5-4

The second of the two game series again had an offensive showcase, but started much slower than Friday's affair. There was just one first-period goal between the two, scored by the Seawolves at 10:52. Almost exactly one period later, Arizona State tied the game with an Oliver Houde goal.

It was the first of four unanswered goals for the Sun Devils, as Daniel Shlaine scored to take the lead in the 2nd, and then scored again to begin the 3rd period. With a 4-1 lead, Alaska-Anchorage scored on the power play to bring it within two, and then pulled the goalie with nearly four minutes left. Logan Morrell found the empty net to seemingly put it away at 5-2, but the Seawolves weren't done yet. It was an Oren Shtrom hat trick in less than four minutes, once more on the power play and the other 6-on-5. At 5-4, that's where the game would end, with the Sun Devils barely holding on to the three-goal lead.

Shlaine was the only Sun Devil with a multi-point game, as it was spread across the whole team in the win. 13 different players scored a point for Arizona State on the five-goal night that gave them the series sweep.

What's On Deck

Still on a five-game conference losing streak, they'll try to get back in the NCHC hunt when Colorado College comes to Tempe. They picked up two points despite the sweeps from Denver and Minnesota-Duluth, as the Saturday games were both overtime losses, and sit 8th in the conference standings with five points, one ahead of Colorado College. It's a big opportunity for Arizona State to pick up some ground on the top of the league in a new rivalry series, the playing of the Robson Cup between the Sun Devils and Tigers. Those games will take place on Dec. 4 and 5, starting at 7 pm and 5 pm MST, respectively.