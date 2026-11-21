Neither Oklahoma State nor Arizona State will be in this season's edition of the College Football Playoff, but they still have something to play for when they meet each other in a Week 12 showdown.

Both teams enter the week with a 6-4 record and a 4-3 record in the Big 12. Arizona State is coming off back-to-back wins against Colorado and UCF. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has traded wins and losses over their past six games, with their most recent being a 53-27 loss to Texas Tech.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma State -3.5 (+100)

Arizona State +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Oklahoma State -156

Arizona State +130

Total

OVER 61.5 (-110)

UNDER 61.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 10:15 PM ET

Venue: Mountain America Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Oklahoma State record: 6-4 (4-3 in Big 12)

Arizona State record: 6-4 (4-3 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 2-1 against the spread in the last three games between these two teams

The UNDER is 2-1 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Oklahoma State is 7-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 8-2 in Oklahoma's State games this season

Arizona State is 6-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-3 in Arizona State's last eight games

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Key Player to Watch

Drew Mestemaker, QB - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Drew Mestemaker may be out of the running for the Heisman Trophy, but he still has a chance to be a top five pick, maybe even the No. 1 overall selection, in next year's NFL Draft if he finishes this season hot. He has completed 66.4% of passes for 3,239 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has a favorable matchup ahead of him on Sunday.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to lay the points on Oklahoma State. Arizona State has an elite run-stopping defense, but their secondary is susceptible, ranking 50th in opponent EPA per pass and 64th in opponent pass success rate.

Oklahoma State, besides its average record, has been extremely impressive this season, ranking 19th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and 23rd in net success rate. Arizona State is 46th and 51st in those two categories.

I'm not going to overthink this game. I'll back the better team to win and cover.

Pick: Oklahoma State -3.5 (+100) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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