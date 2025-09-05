Sam Leavitt's Heisman Candidacy Point of Interest in Week Two
Arizona State is just two days away from entering battle with SEC foe Mississippi State on the road.
The 12th-ranked Sun Devils are seeking their first road victory over an SEC team in program history and in beginning a path back to the College Football Playoff.
One of the major pieces in the efforts to make a return to the playoffs is QB Sam Leavitt, who has taken over the mantle of face of the program from Cam Skattebo.
A standout week one has kept the talented field general firmly in the Heisman Trophy discussion, but week two will go an incredibly long way towards further validating the sentiment.
CBS Sports' Carter Bahns named Leavitt as one of the players currently in the race for the Heisman to watch closely in week two.
"Arizona State heads to SEC country for the second leg of a home-and-home with Mississippi State -- the one opponent that truly had Sam Leavitt's number in 2024. The Bulldogs were the only team to hold the breakout star to fewer than 150 yards and one of just three to keep him out of the end zone through the air. Now, he did set a career high with two rushing scores in the win, but 69 passing yards against Mississippi State? That Mississippi State? The trendy Heisman dark horse needs a better effort in the rematch."
Leavitt's weakest performance of the 2024 season was indeed Mississippi State - the circumstances didn't lend to him having a robust performance, but there were struggles with ball placement in that game in partiuclar.
Now, Leavitt is set to play in a hostile environment in Starkville surrounded by a remade running back room, All-American candidate Jordyn Tyson, and a receiving core that has improved an incredible amount on a year-to-year basis.
The Mississippi State defense runs a lot of cover zero and cover one, which will be an undeniable challenge for the potential NFL draft prospect in the backdrop of an intimidating crowd.
