Sam Leavitt Faces Scrutiny for Week Two Showing
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt has taken on the mantle of the face of the Arizona State football program ever since Cam Skattebo departed for the NFL - with great exposure comes great expectations.
Those expectations have not necessarily been met to this point, as the redshirt sophomore has a one-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio and struggled mightily against Mississippi State.
Leavitt likely put together the worst performance of his collegiate career, throwing two interceptions and for just 82 yards in the process.
In turn, Leavitt dropped completely out of the top 50 of CBS Sports' quarterback power rankings after coming in at number 18 last week.
The Sun Devil star has taken a dip in terms of his perceived Heisman candidacy, his standing in the Big 12, and even his NFL draft stock.
ASU on SI takes a look at key reasons why the gunslinger should not be docked heavily for the off start to the season.
Why Leavitt Shouldn't be Penalized Heavily
One of the major reasons why Leavitt's perception nationally shouldn't shift so drastically is the natural talent he possesses.
The 20 year old remains one of the most talented players in all of college football - regardless of how he has performed thus far.
The arm strength, ability to improvise on a whim, and sheer high-level athleticism give Leavitt advantages over nearly everyone. One poor performance should not negate that truth.
Secondly, Leavitt will continue to develop a rapport with receivers outside of Jordyn Tyson. He has connected with Tyson on 18 of his 35 completions thus far, but Jaren Hamilton, Chamon Metayer, and Jalen Moss will factor into the remainder of the season as well.
Lastly, Leavitt will continue to grow more comfortable around his offensive line and as a vertical passer. OC Marcus Arroyo holds much faith in building the offense around Leavitt, and coach Kenny Dillingham has stressed the importance of putting Leavitt in the best positions to succeed moving forward.
The pieces are still in place for Leavitt to bounce back over the remainder of the season.
