3 Kansas Stars Arizona State Fans Need to Know Ahead of Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) are set to enter into the final home game of theit 2025-26 season on Tuesday night against the 14th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

This is the first meeting between the two programs in Tempe since December of 2018 - when ASU head coach Bobby Hurley led the team to a victory over a Kansas squad that was ranked number one at the time.

Now, Hurley seeks to pull off one more win against Bill Self and a much different Kansas squad - what are the three players on the Jayhawks that Sun Devil fans need to know ahead of the anticipated matchup?

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson

Peterson has certainly had a fascinating freshman season with Kansas.

The guard is projected by many to be the top pick in the upcoming NBA draft, but has been embattled with a nagging injury that has spiraled into controversy that has yet to subside.

Beyond the injuries, Peterson has shot under 45% from the floor in six of his last seven games - which is now a pattern of struggles that have been at the forefront of three ugly Kansas losses. This isn't to discount Peterson at all, as the dynamic combo guard is among the best scorers in the nation and has potential to absolutely sink Arizona State in the game to come behind a diverse shot profile.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tre White

White is a senior 6'7" guard that is with his fourth program in as many years - the first-year Jayhawk has made the most of the last season of eligibility this campaign.

White has posted a career-best mark in three-point percentage (by a wide margin), rebounding, and scoring - putting together three years of growth completely in Lawrence.

White and Peterson are a dynamic pairing that are set to challenge the Sun Devils' perimeter defense - expect Noah Meeusen to have much responsibility thrust upon him.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) lines up a three-pointer against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryson Tiller

Tiller is an incredibly talented 6'11" forward that has shown incredible highs this season - including several high-level showings against elite Big 12 competition in recent weeks.

Tiller's most significant calling cards have been as a rebounder and a help-side defender, as the freshman typically grabs at least five rebounds per game and has a streak of nine games of recording at least one block. While Tiller's jump shot is somewhat inconsistent, he has also had several positive showings from beyond the arc to counter those questions.

The Sun Devils will have their hands full against Kansas - tip-off is slated for shortly after 7 P.M. tonight, with the game set to be broadcast on FS1.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) looks for a pass against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

