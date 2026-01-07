3 Keys to Arizona State Securing Major Upset Over BYU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) are set to face the first of three incredibly challenging Big 12 bouts on Wednesday night, when they take on the Brigham Young Cougars (13-1, 1-0) in Provo, Utah.

The Cougars are currently ranked ninth in the nation and are very likely the best team that the Sun Devils have faced to this point (except for perhaps Gonzaga) - the challenges of playing this contest in a road setting adds to the layers of challenges as well.

Below, Arizona State on SI presents three keys to defeating the Cougars and picking up a signature win in year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era on Wednesday night.

Slow Down Pace of Game

This can very easily come off as a cliché strategy, but this doesn't make it any less valid in this circumstance.

Brigham Young employs three dynamic scorers in AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders, and Robert Wright III that account for over 57 of the 87 points the team averages on a nightly basis.

Head coach Kevin Young's offense blends inside-outside, pace-and-space, and other principles exceptionally well - but this unit certainly does prefer to get as many shots up as possible in general.

Arizona State PG Moe Odum has the unique opportunity to control the pace of play with his electric blend of playmaking and shot creating - while C Massamba Diop could become a matchup problem for the Cougars within the flow of the contest.

Prevent Second Chance Points

Much of Colorado's success against ASU last Saturday came on the glass - BYU will present many of the same challenges, as the Cougars average nearly 40 rebounds per game as a team.

The Sun Devils must form a collective effort, as far as communication, boxing out, and securing boards in key moments is concerned.

Forward Santiago Trouet's potential return from a single-game absence can't hurt Hurley's stressing of rebounding either.

Force BYU to Commit to Singular Defense

Much of Brigham Young's success defensively in 2025-26 has been due to the versatility that the personnel possesses.

This affords Young to utilize a wide-range of sets and principles during the course of a game - being able to move from zone to man effortlessly.

Although BYU doesn't have an elite defense, they are largely effective when needed - this is where the two-man game of Odum and Diop comes in handy to potentially force Young to commit to either man or zone. The Arizona State offense still has the "pick your poison" ability.

