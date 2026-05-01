Arizona State Officially Fills Out Assistant Coaching Staff
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TEMPE -- Life as a fan of Arizona State basketball hasn't been for the faint of heart over the years-- that seemingly continued to be the case roughly one month ago, when freshly minted head coach Randy Bennett encountered a health issue that led to a relatively slow start to his tenure in Tempe.
His health has improved, he has returned to work, and the 2026-27 roster has largely stabilized in the weeks since, with an official hiring to the coaching staff this week serving as a further advancement in Bennett's vision being fully carried out heading into year one.
EJ Rowland Hired to ASU Staff
Arizona State and coach Bennett officially introduced the fourth member of the assistant coaching staff on Wednesday, likely rounding out the support staff that will grace the sidelines of Sun Devil games come November.
The statements below are directly from coach Bennett:
"We are thrilled to have Coach Rowland joining the coaching staff."
"I can’t wait to continue working with him. Whether it was as a player or an assistant coach, EJ has always demonstrated the leadership qualities necessary to make a great coach. He has established connections throughout the sport all over the World. He will be a tremendous fit at Arizona State."
Rowland, 42, played for Bennett at Saint Mary's from 2003-05, rejoining him on the coaching staff in Moraga once his professional career ended in 2024. Rowland joins Joe Rahon, David Patrick, and Rick Croy as the other staff members, all of whom have extensive histories with Bennett. This shows that Bennett is fully committed to loyalty to those he has worked with previously and to highly valuing continuity/shared values along the way.
All of the aforementioned coaches have built-in strengths as recruiters, program builders, and talent developers - or a mix of all three. The connections that this highly accomplished staff hold are already paying off in a profound way, as JRob Croy (son of Rick) flipped his commitment from Saint Mary's to ASU less than one day after Bennett was hired.
There's little doubt that the staff will have an eventful few months ahead, as Patrick recently revealed he was on the road for recruiting purposes via social media, while the staff must figure out what angle to take to prepare a talented roster headlined by transfer Paulius Murauskas for the program's third season in the brutal Big 12.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.