Arizona State Officially Fills Out Assistant Coaching Staff

TEMPE -- Life as a fan of Arizona State basketball hasn't been for the faint of heart over the years-- that seemingly continued to be the case roughly one month ago, when freshly minted head coach Randy Bennett encountered a health issue that led to a relatively slow start to his tenure in Tempe.

His health has improved, he has returned to work, and the 2026-27 roster has largely stabilized in the weeks since, with an official hiring to the coaching staff this week serving as a further advancement in Bennett's vision being fully carried out heading into year one.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

EJ Rowland Hired to ASU Staff

Arizona State and coach Bennett officially introduced the fourth member of the assistant coaching staff on Wednesday, likely rounding out the support staff that will grace the sidelines of Sun Devil games come November.

The statements below are directly from coach Bennett:

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"We are thrilled to have Coach Rowland joining the coaching staff."

"I can’t wait to continue working with him. Whether it was as a player or an assistant coach, EJ has always demonstrated the leadership qualities necessary to make a great coach. He has established connections throughout the sport all over the World. He will be a tremendous fit at Arizona State."

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Rowland, 42, played for Bennett at Saint Mary's from 2003-05, rejoining him on the coaching staff in Moraga once his professional career ended in 2024. Rowland joins Joe Rahon, David Patrick, and Rick Croy as the other staff members, all of whom have extensive histories with Bennett. This shows that Bennett is fully committed to loyalty to those he has worked with previously and to highly valuing continuity/shared values along the way.

All of the aforementioned coaches have built-in strengths as recruiters, program builders, and talent developers - or a mix of all three. The connections that this highly accomplished staff hold are already paying off in a profound way, as JRob Croy (son of Rick) flipped his commitment from Saint Mary's to ASU less than one day after Bennett was hired.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's little doubt that the staff will have an eventful few months ahead, as Patrick recently revealed he was on the road for recruiting purposes via social media, while the staff must figure out what angle to take to prepare a talented roster headlined by transfer Paulius Murauskas for the program's third season in the brutal Big 12.