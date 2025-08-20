Sun Devil Fits for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of pieces to like on their team. However, they are in a very tough AFC North Division that has made it hard for the Browns to win the division and be in the playoffs. Cleveland had a good offseason this past year, and if they continue that next year by drafting some Arizona State Sun Devils next season, it could turn them around.
Offense
Starting with the offensive side of the ball, the Browns already have some solid building blocks, but they do have a couple of pieces missing.
ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt is off the table for Cleveland, as the Browns drafted two QBS last draft with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. So, the starter for the Browns next year is either going to be Gabriel or Sanders.
ASU's Running backs are also not part of the conversation, as Cleveland drafted the highly talented Quinshon Judkins. Judkins had a very nice career at Ohio State, so Judkins could be the franchise running back for many years to come for the Browns.
The Receiving Core
However, the needs start for the Browns at the wide receiver position. Jerry Jeudy had a very nice season last year as he had 1,229 yards. Outside of that, though, another playmaker could help the Browns QB in 2026, whether it be Sanders or Gabriel.
So, Jordyn Tyson would be an excellent fit here in Cleveland! Tyson can make incredible catches, which would be helpful for a young QB to develop. Tyson is great after the catch, which would be a nice fit in a very tough and physical division that has teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Paired, Tyson and Jeudy could be one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. They could be a tough unit that would be hard for opposing defenses to go against. Jalen Moss could also be in play in the mid-rounds of the draft, if the Browns wanted more of a speedier option at the receiver position.
Defense
The Browns added some nice, impactful Defensive players during the draft this past offseason. Defensive Tackle Mason Graham and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger could easily turn into franchise players for the dog pound. However, there are still some pieces that could be added to give the Browns one of the best defenses in the league.
The Browns have one of the best cornerbacks in the game with Denzel Ward. The corner playing opposite is the talented Greg Newsome II, so while cornerback may be set in Cleveland, safety is a need.
Free Safety Xavion Alford could be a good addition to the Browns. Alford can do it all, he is good in both pass and run defense. So, he would be a nice versatile addition to the defense.
Pass Rusher
Superstar Edge Rusher Myles Garrett and Rookie Defensive Tackle Mason Graham could both use running mates. For edge, Clayton Smith would be a very neat fit for the Browns.
If Smith could hit his upside, Garret and he could create the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. This is helpful for a division that has top-tier QBs like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
Pairing up Mason Graham with Defensive Tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika. Kongaika has shown to be a great force in both run defense and pass defense. So he would bring a well-rounded element to the Browns.
In conclusion, if the Browns continue to nail the draft, they could build up a roster. A roster that could help them compete and win the AFC North.
