How ASU Can Continue Building a Great Culture
Today, the Arizona State Sun Devils face off against the Colorado Buffaloes. Even though they have had a tough season record-wise, Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders has built up a really good culture with Colorado and has sustained it over the past couple of seasons. ASU, as well, has built up a great culture, so how can they sustain it for years to come?
Keep engaging with the community
One of the best things that has happened in the Kenny Dillingham regime is not on the field, but off the field. Dillingham himself has been amazing with the community. Not only is he great with the media, being honest and personable, but he is also great with local Arizona places such as Burrito Express. Dillingham's humble personality has lent itself to being a great face of the ASU program and a program that fans have bought into.
Keep an amazing staff
The Sun Devils boast one of the best and most in-depth coaching staffs in college football. It is filled with talent from different corners, such as the NFL with Receivers Coach Hines Ward, Super Bowl Champion Defensive Line Coach Diron Reynolds, former Chandler High School Coach Shaun Aganao and many more great names that Dillingham has assembled.
While it would be fantastic if all these coaches stayed, it is not probable that all will stay, as others could get promotions from other colleges. So, the best way to keep a staff is to keep hiring from different corners of football, as Dillingham has done.
Keep having Great Depth
In college recruiting, at times, it seems like the best way to keep your team great is to move the best top-end talent, such as recruiting the most 5-star recruits. While that can help a college team for sure, another way is to get a lot of good contributing players.
These depth players have stepped up big this year, such as safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson stepping up for safety Xavion Alford, who has missed the year due to injury, or edge rusher Elijah O'Neal, who has played great with injuries to other edge rushers, Clayton Smith, and Prince Dorbah.
Another example is Quarterback Jeff Sims, who has stepped up for the injured Sam Leavitt. Sims has gone 2-1 as a starter and has been great both rushing and throwing so far this season.
The fact that ASU has had great quarterback games by two different QBs just goes to show how much and rightfully so that Dillingham prioritizes depth. His investment in depth is paying off with the great play of Sims, as ASU is still in the Big 12 hunt, even with Sam Leavitt being out.
Keep finding Diamonds in the rough
Another element that relates to depth is that ASU has been able to find players in the rough. One such player is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who played on the Colorado Buffaloes. Tyson showed flashes, but Colorado decided to move on from him, and that is when ASU got him. So, Dillingham has shown that he has a great eye for talent, even when other coaches don't see it.
In conclusion, there are a lot of great things that Coach Dillingham has implemented so far into ASU's culture and it will be exciting to see how he continues to build it up.
