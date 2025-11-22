All Sun Devils

How ASU Can Continue Building a Great Culture

There are several ways that the Arizona State Sun Devils can continue to build their amazing culture

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State Sun Devils celebrate a touchdown during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025.
Arizona State Sun Devils celebrate a touchdown during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Today, the Arizona State Sun Devils face off against the Colorado Buffaloes. Even though they have had a tough season record-wise, Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders has built up a really good culture with Colorado and has sustained it over the past couple of seasons. ASU, as well, has built up a great culture, so how can they sustain it for years to come?

Keep engaging with the community

One of the best things that has happened in the Kenny Dillingham regime is not on the field, but off the field. Dillingham himself has been amazing with the community. Not only is he great with the media, being honest and personable, but he is also great with local Arizona places such as Burrito Express. Dillingham's humble personality has lent itself to being a great face of the ASU program and a program that fans have bought into.

Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep an amazing staff

The Sun Devils boast one of the best and most in-depth coaching staffs in college football. It is filled with talent from different corners, such as the NFL with Receivers Coach Hines Ward, Super Bowl Champion Defensive Line Coach Diron Reynolds, former Chandler High School Coach Shaun Aganao and many more great names that Dillingham has assembled.

While it would be fantastic if all these coaches stayed, it is not probable that all will stay, as others could get promotions from other colleges. So, the best way to keep a staff is to keep hiring from different corners of football, as Dillingham has done.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receivers Coach Hines Ward
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keep having Great Depth

In college recruiting, at times, it seems like the best way to keep your team great is to move the best top-end talent, such as recruiting the most 5-star recruits. While that can help a college team for sure, another way is to get a lot of good contributing players.

These depth players have stepped up big this year, such as safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson stepping up for safety Xavion Alford, who has missed the year due to injury, or edge rusher Elijah O'Neal, who has played great with injuries to other edge rushers, Clayton Smith, and Prince Dorbah.

Arizona State Sun Devils Safety Adrian Wilson
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) does the 6 7 meme reaction as he celebrates a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another example is Quarterback Jeff Sims, who has stepped up for the injured Sam Leavitt. Sims has gone 2-1 as a starter and has been great both rushing and throwing so far this season.

The fact that ASU has had great quarterback games by two different QBs just goes to show how much and rightfully so that Dillingham prioritizes depth. His investment in depth is paying off with the great play of Sims, as ASU is still in the Big 12 hunt, even with Sam Leavitt being out.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Jeff Sims and Iowa State Cyclones' Linebacker Cael Brezina
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep finding Diamonds in the rough

Another element that relates to depth is that ASU has been able to find players in the rough. One such player is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who played on the Colorado Buffaloes. Tyson showed flashes, but Colorado decided to move on from him, and that is when ASU got him. So, Dillingham has shown that he has a great eye for talent, even when other coaches don't see it.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In conclusion, there are a lot of great things that Coach Dillingham has implemented so far into ASU's culture and it will be exciting to see how he continues to build it up.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU can continue to build their culture. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop! 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Culture Story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.