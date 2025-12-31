Potential ASU Offensive Coordinator Candidates

There could be a chance that Marcus Arroyo is not ASU's offensive coordinator next year. If Arroyo does decide to leave ASU, ASU does have some choices that could work out potentially very well for the team at both the college and NFL levels.

BREAKING: Sources tell @On3sports that Arizona State’s Marcus Arroyo is their top target. The 2024 Broyles award finalist is a huge get for a Clemson team in need of some instant offense. https://t.co/HRfI6qqVLd — Chuzz (@chuzztopher) December 29, 2025

Shaun Aguano, Assistant Coach and Running Backs, ASU

The first name that could be the next OC for ASU is in-house, with their running back coach in Shaun Aguano. Agunao has had quite an impressive resume. Whether it be from the breakout of Cam Skattebo in 2024, to Raleek Brown's big year this year, Aguano has done wondrous works with running backs. Hiring as OC could help him bring some of that "magic" to all of the Sun Devils offense.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hines Ward , Assistant Coach and Running Backs, ASU

Another player he could be, Hines Ward. Ward was an excellent hire for ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham. Ward has brought in his amazing experience from playing in the NFL as a Pittsburgh Steelers to coaching, as he has helped ASU have quite a good receiving core over the past couple of seasons.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

David Girardi, Kansas City Chiefs, Quarterbacks Coach

Going to the NFL, one name could be David Girardi. Girardi has helped coach future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes ever since has entered the league. Bringing in someone who has worked with one of the best QBs that the NFL has ever seen could be a great way to help bring some NFL-level coaching into ASU.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Dave Ragone, Los Angeles Rams, Quarterback Coach

Some might have Los Angeles Rams Passing Game Coordinator, Nate Scheelhaase, as an option. Scheelhaase has done a fantastic job, as the Rams have had an explosive passing game; however, he could get an NFL opportunity.

So the candidate is Quarterback Coach, Dave Ragone. Ragone has helped Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford have an MVP Candidate type of season. Ragone has been the QB Coach under Rams Head Coach Sean McVay for two years, where the year prior, in 2024, Stafford had a very nice season as well.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Before joining the Rams staff, Ragone was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator, where the Falcons had a pretty good rushing attack. The reason why Ragone would be a good choice is his versatility. He has had experience with a pass-heavy (Rams) and run-heavy (Falcons) offense, so whatever ASU chooses, Ragone could help run.

John Van Dam, Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Pass Game Specialist

Van Dam has been one of just many games that have helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a special season, with a great offense and defense. For the offensive aspect this season, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is having arguably one of the best seasons of his career. Van Dam should be credited with helping Jaguars HC Liam Coen reshape the Jaguars offense this season.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Before his time in Jacksonville, Ragone was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff. Van Dam had several roles with the Buccaneers, where he had nice success. The most notable was when he was the pass game assistant, where he helped Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield have a great 2024 season.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The main element that Van Dam could help bring to ASU is his work with Quarterbacks. ASU is a school that has seen some recent success with QBs such as Sam Leavitt and Jayden Daniels; however, bringing Van Dam in could help bring some real potential and possibilities to ASU's QBs.

Overall, if Arroyo decides to leave, the Sun Devils have plenty of great choices for Offensive Coordinator.

