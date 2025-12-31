Potential ASU Offensive Coordinator Candidates
There could be a chance that Marcus Arroyo is not ASU's offensive coordinator next year. If Arroyo does decide to leave ASU, ASU does have some choices that could work out potentially very well for the team at both the college and NFL levels.
Shaun Aguano, Assistant Coach and Running Backs, ASU
The first name that could be the next OC for ASU is in-house, with their running back coach in Shaun Aguano. Agunao has had quite an impressive resume. Whether it be from the breakout of Cam Skattebo in 2024, to Raleek Brown's big year this year, Aguano has done wondrous works with running backs. Hiring as OC could help him bring some of that "magic" to all of the Sun Devils offense.
Hines Ward , Assistant Coach and Running Backs, ASU
Another player he could be, Hines Ward. Ward was an excellent hire for ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham. Ward has brought in his amazing experience from playing in the NFL as a Pittsburgh Steelers to coaching, as he has helped ASU have quite a good receiving core over the past couple of seasons.
David Girardi, Kansas City Chiefs, Quarterbacks Coach
Going to the NFL, one name could be David Girardi. Girardi has helped coach future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes ever since has entered the league. Bringing in someone who has worked with one of the best QBs that the NFL has ever seen could be a great way to help bring some NFL-level coaching into ASU.
Dave Ragone, Los Angeles Rams, Quarterback Coach
Some might have Los Angeles Rams Passing Game Coordinator, Nate Scheelhaase, as an option. Scheelhaase has done a fantastic job, as the Rams have had an explosive passing game; however, he could get an NFL opportunity.
So the candidate is Quarterback Coach, Dave Ragone. Ragone has helped Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford have an MVP Candidate type of season. Ragone has been the QB Coach under Rams Head Coach Sean McVay for two years, where the year prior, in 2024, Stafford had a very nice season as well.
Before joining the Rams staff, Ragone was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator, where the Falcons had a pretty good rushing attack. The reason why Ragone would be a good choice is his versatility. He has had experience with a pass-heavy (Rams) and run-heavy (Falcons) offense, so whatever ASU chooses, Ragone could help run.
John Van Dam, Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Pass Game Specialist
Van Dam has been one of just many games that have helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a special season, with a great offense and defense. For the offensive aspect this season, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is having arguably one of the best seasons of his career. Van Dam should be credited with helping Jaguars HC Liam Coen reshape the Jaguars offense this season.
Before his time in Jacksonville, Ragone was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff. Van Dam had several roles with the Buccaneers, where he had nice success. The most notable was when he was the pass game assistant, where he helped Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield have a great 2024 season.
The main element that Van Dam could help bring to ASU is his work with Quarterbacks. ASU is a school that has seen some recent success with QBs such as Sam Leavitt and Jayden Daniels; however, bringing Van Dam in could help bring some real potential and possibilities to ASU's QBs.
Overall, if Arroyo decides to leave, the Sun Devils have plenty of great choices for Offensive Coordinator.
