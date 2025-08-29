All Sun Devils

Sun Devil Fits for the Chicago Bears

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in The Windy City next season.

Tanner Cappellini

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The 50th anniversary of the draft selection of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton is recognized during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears have had an exciting offseason. With the hiring of Head Coach Ben Johnson, amongst some other additons, the Bears are building something spcial. Who are some Sun Devils that can help contribue to tht?

Defense

The Bears went offense-heavy this past offseason, so they do not have a ton of needs. So, beginning with a defense that has some already established players.

  • Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has proved that he can be a proven high-level corner in the league.
  • A reliable three downs defensive tackle in Gervon Dexter.

All of these men showed that they play defense at an exceptional level. However, each of these players could use a running mate to make Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen's defense a top unit.

Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen
Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Pass Rusher

ASU Edge Rushers Clayton Smith and Prince Dorbah both propose different ways of how they can improve the Bears' edge rushing room. Clayton Smith is a player who has a huge range of outcomes. Smith reaching his upside could land him as one of the best pass rushers not only in college but in the NFL. Smith has all the tools available at his disposal to achieve that high upside.

Dorbah would bring more of a high ceiling to the Bears' pass rush. If Chicago is in a win-now mode, Dorbah could be a great middle selection in the draft.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Prince Dorbah
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) fires up the crowd against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Bears defensive tackle room could look to add a possible Sun Devil in the draft. C.J. Fite would be a great fit for the culture and play. Fite has shown improvement year after year, so being coached be Dennis Allen, he could reach a very heigh ceiling.

It seems like wherever Fite ends up, he is going to add a lot of energy and passion. Chicago could be the team that adds Fite's style of excited play.

Speaking of middle of the draft selections, Javan Robinson could be a great addition to the Bears secondary. Chicago could look to add another corner to the roster, and Robinson has the speed and twitchiness that Allen could value.

Offense

As mentioned before, Chicago's offense is pretty set. They have

  • Quarterback Caleb Williams, who has a lot of potential.
  • Wide Receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III.
  • Tight Ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

However, one offensive position Chicago could add is running back Som ASU's Kanye Udoh who profiles to former Bear David Montgomery, could be a great fit for Ben Johnson's offense.

The Bears are building special, and some Sun Devil players can help contribue to Chicago.

