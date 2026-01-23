4 Hidden Positives in Arizona State’s 2026 Football Schedule

Challenges are presented on the Arizona State Sun Devils Schedule for sure, there are a lot fo pros about it. Here are the four positives that stick out about ASU’s new football schedule.

No back to back Road games

While the Sun Devils do have some tough road opponents this season such as Texas A&M, BYU and Arizona, the good news is that ASU will never have consecutive away games this season. For instance, after ASU has a tough road battle against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 6, the week after they will host Kansas State at home. While Kenny Dillingham's squad only lost two away games last year (Mississippi State and Utah) still having the home field advantage of fans is big. The only caveat to this is that after ASU visits Texas A&M in Week 2, they will play Kansas in London. While this is technically listed as a home game on the schedule, it will not be at Mountain America Stadium.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

London Game

ASU playing in London is a very cool and unique opportunity for this team. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants to expand Big 12 across the globe, very much like how NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to do the same with NFL football. Kansas versus ASU will be the first game in this initiative to have Big 12 football be played across the world. So the fact that ASU is chosen is a huge win for this culture and team. Not only will London fans get to see Sun Devil players play live, but it is great exposure for ASU on a worldwide scale.

Enjoy sunny beaches, water sports, and the famous London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, a popular day trip destination for lakeside fun. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back to Back home games

Not only does ASU not have consecutive road games, they have consecutive home games as they will host Baylor and Hawaii in back to back weeks. This will be great as both teams present a challenge for the Sun Devils. Sure, playing against the Rainbow Warriors in Hawaii would be very cool aesthetically, they are a tough team, so having home field is key. Baylor is always tough and physical so having them at home is great for this squad.

Photo by Tanner Cappellini

Variety in Schedule

Last year, ASU played five Texas teams. While this is not a bad thing, a lot of ASU’s games were centered in the western region. The farthest they ever traveled to an away game was Mississippi. However, this year there is more variety in the schedule. Whether it be hosting Hawaii or going to London or going to Florida in UCF or hosting a Maryland team with Morgan State, the Sun Devils will be having more of a varied type of opponents. This is a good way for this team to play different corners of college football.

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) runs the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Overall, there is a lot to look forward to with this schedule. Regardless of the outcome, there is a lot of fun games that ASU will play in.

