Discussing Early Victories, Future Player Retention for ASU's Randy Bennett

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the recent accomplishments of new head coach Randy Bennett, as well as what major priorities should be in the weeks ahead.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Follow a small handful of key developments surrounding the Bennett hire below.

Bennett Expected to be Long Term Answer

There has been some trepidation surrounding the hiring of Bennett - particularly due to his age (63, turning 64 in June) - this should not be a major concern, however.

The fact that the Arizona native agreed to a five-year contract to begin with should lend credence to the longtime Saint Mary's head coach viewing this partnership as a long-term one. Recent reports have also backed up Bennett's supposed commitment to coaching into his 70's - which has potential to age quite well.

There are several coaches that are considered "older" that remain in the NCAA tournament, including John Calipari, Tom Izzo, Kelvin Sampson, Rick Barnes, and Rick Pitino. Many of the best coaches in the sport are in the spot Bennett is set to be in roughly five years from now.

Arizona State Already Earns Major Commit

Bennett has already found success less than one day on the job.

Four-star Saint Mary's commit JRob Croy flipped his pledge to Arizona State on Tuesday afternoon - on the same day that Bennett extended him an offer. The 6'5" combo guard is considered one of the top 150 players in the class of 2026, and is a sign that the future hall of fame coach continues to be a leader that draws quality talent in.

What are Major Checklist Items for Bennett?

Bennett's opening presser is set to be an official introduction to media and a first impression to a fanbase that is ready to consistently compete in the Big 12.

This sets the stage for many other areas that Bennett address in the aftermath of taking on the role.

Checklist items include working with Rossini on numerous program-related topics including NIL, filling out a staff to support him in year one, being the face of the program when the renovations to Desert Financial Arena get underway, and targeting/offering players to enter the program via the transfer portal, all while working to retain elite talent that is already on the roster - including C Massamba Diop. The next seven months leading into the 2026-27 opener will be closely watched.