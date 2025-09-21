Arizona State Coaches, Players Speak After Win Over Baylor
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now moving into week five of the 2025 campaign following a game-winning 43-yard field goal from Jesus Gomez as time expired.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke after the game - as did Gomez - three highlights from the post-game press conference are below.
Coach Dillingham on Embracing Positivity
- "These are still 18-to-22-year-olds who are in college to graduate, have fun, build a brotherhood and build moments that last forever. They'll remember this moment. They'll remember this locker room. And that's what college sports is supposed to be about.
Here, we want to make sure our kids get that experience that lasts a lifetime."
The culture that has been built at Arizona State is truly second-to-none - outwork everyone while also having fun. Finding solace in the little things. Being driven to improve every single game. The mindset of Dillingham and the program as a whole reflects in how adversity is handled.
Coach Dillingham on Winning in Unique Manner
Arizona State truly won in an unusual manner - controlling the clock, winning the turnover battle, and out-gaining Baylor still resulted in a three-point victory. Dillingham was well aware of the circumstances.
- "Holy cow. A game that you're up 3-0 in the turnover battle should not come down to a game-winning kick. But they don't look at that in the end. They look at wins, they look at losses. Our offense sputtered, our defense picked it up. Defense sputtered, offense picked it up... That's football. Find ways to win... We'll never win like that again."
Gomez on Game-Winning Kick, ASU Culture
Gomez is in his first and only season at Arizona State, but the pressure he faced in the moment of the game-winning kick wasn't any different from other kicks in the past.
- "It's like another kick. I've done this many times for six, seven years, so it's good to do it one more time... It's a team effort.
Gomez has also embraced the program and values how the coaching staff/team have welcomed him since his arrival.
- "Since the first day I got here, I felt it. How they made it feel like home."
