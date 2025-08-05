What Makes Kenny Dillingham a Top Tier Coach
The Arizona State Sun Devils Football team has a lot going on for them. However, arguably their best asset is their Head Coach, Kenny Dillingham, but what makes Dillingham such a great coach at the collegiate level?
His Attitude
What sticks out first about Dillingham is his honesty and truthfulness. Whether it be speaking to the media or players, Dillingham lives by "honesty is the best policy".
There is a fine line between being a jerk or being honest, and Dillingham is the ladder. Whenever he critiques a player or practice, it is to get the team to a better place. He knows the potential of his players and the team and he constantly wants to push the team to get to the best place they can be.
Dillingham does not settle for mediocrity, which is a great trait for any leader, especially a coach, to have. Dillingham acts like every game, even a non-Big 12 regular-season game, is a championship game. Dillingham brings high level energy and excitement to every game.
Dillingham's attitude is not only great for a head coach to have, but to have in life. To always to try to achieve the best.
His Staff
Just like how there are many different archetypes of players, there are many archetypes of Head Coaches. The three main ones are:
- Some such as TCU's Sonny Dykes is offensive minded
- Iowa's State's Matt Campbell is defensive minded
- Colorado's Deion Sanders is a CEO type of head coach.
Dillingham falls into the CEO archetype, an archetype where the head coach is in charge of the team as a whole, rather than being a play-caller for one side of the football.
Dillingham has excelled at this archetype with flying colors, as he has filled out an excellent staff. He brought in Marcus Arroyo for Offensive Coordinator, a home run hire.
Arroyo worked with Justin Herbert when Herbert was at Oregon, so bringing him in to help ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt was a home run hire on Dillingham's part.
Dillingham also hired former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver, Hines Ward as an assistant head coach and the wide receivers coach. To bring in a great WR at pro level like Ward to coach the receivers was a brilliant move by Dillingham.
His Philosophy
Dillingham's philosphy seems to be that of competition. Not just in the sense of playing in games, but for the roster as well. Sure, the Sun Devils, but Dillingham tries to give every player a shot.
Dillingham is also trying to push ASU football every day he is head coach. He is always looking at ways to upgrade.
This was shown after a great recruiting class this past offseason by landing playmkers such as WR Jalen Moss and Defensive Back Kyndrich Breedlove.
In conclusion, there are many excellent traits to love about Kenny Dillingham, and it will be a joy to watch him coach this upcoming season.
