Are Leavitt and Tyson the best duo in College?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a lot of great players on their team. Players such as Cornerback Keith Abney II, Tackle Josh Atkins, and Defensive Tackle C.J. Fite. However, the two main stars for the Sun Devils are Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Leavitt and Tyson have both shown to be great players, but are the best QB and WR duo in college right now? Here are five teams that challenge ASU for that title.
Ohio State
QB: To be Decided WR: Jeremiah Smith
Now, Ohio State is in this conversation due to how insanely amazing Jeremiah Smith is. Smith cannot only be the best wide receiving prospect to ever come out, but also one of the best offensive prospects that scouting has ever seen. So, yes, Smith is better than Tyson, as Smith is the best receiver in college right now.
However, where ASU does top Ohio State is the QB position, as the Buckeyes do not have a confirmed starting QB. Sure, they have some good guys, but not a certified number one to the level of Sam Leavitt.
So yes, Jeremiah Smith is amazing, but Leavitt and Tyson are better than Smith and the starting QB for Ohio State.
Alabama
QB: Ty Simpson WR: Ryan Williams
The Clemson Tide's case is very similar to Ohio State's. Alabama does have a really good wide receiver in Ryan Williams, who is great after the catch with some of the best speed and body control in all of football. Tyson is closer to Williams in skill set than Tyson is to Jeremiah Smith. So, for which receiver is better, between Williams or Tyson, it is close.
The Alabama and Ohio State comparison continues as Alabama's starting QB, Ty Simpson, has only attempted 50 passes so far. He could turn out to be a great QB, but since Leavitt is the more established player, ASU has the better QB and WR duo compared to Alabama.
Indiana
QB: Fernando Mendoza WR: Elijah Sarratt
So far, the Hoosiers are the team to give ASU the most competetion. In terms of Wide Receiver, Elijah Sarratt is one of the best in college. His play is a lot like Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, in terms of the fact that Sarratt can make insanely tough catches.
Now, arguably, Tyson is a bit faster than Sarratt. So, one could choose Tyson over Sarratt. However, where things get interesting is Indiana's QB, Fernando Mendoza. Before transferring over to Indiana, Mendoza played two seasons at Cal, where he made some really great plays.
Mendoza can zip the ball in with great touch and accuracy. He can make a lot of difficult throws into extremely tight windows. Leavitt is more established than Mendoza, but the two are pretty similar skill wise.
ASU does get the slight edge over Indiana, but it is close.
Auburn
QB: Jackson Arnold WR: Eric Singleton Jr.
There is an interesting conversation about the Tigers to be had. In terms of receiver, Eric Singleton Jr. is great, but for a different reason than some of the receivers mentioned prior to him. His game is predicated on speed and agility, much in align with current Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel.
So, for who is better between Tyson and Singleton Jr., it is tough, as they both excel in different areas. Tyson is better at being that true number one alpha receiver, but Singleton Jr. can make so much happen with the ball in his hands.
In terms of QB, Auburn's starter is Jackson Arnold, who plays a lot like Sam Leavitt. Both Arnold and Leavitt have a quick release, can scramble effectively, and have pretty good accuracy. Where Leavitt slightly edges out Arnold is that Leavitt has a better arm.
The Tigers make things close, but Leavitt being the better QB does give ASU the edge over Auburn.
Georgia Tech
QB: Haynes King WR: Eric Rivers
It is fitting that the Yellow Jackets are last because they are the team that has the best QB and WR duo in this list. WR Eric Rivers has it all: speed, strength, and route running- he is an exceptional player at the position. Compared to Tyson, they are very similar players.
At QB, Haynes King is amazing. He is a fantastic runner, has a really nice arm and takes care of the football. The discussion between King and Leavitt is up to preference. King is more of an explosive runner and has fewer turnovers, but Leavitt has the better deep ball and can hit the explosive plays more consistently.
However, where ASU edges out Georgia Tech is that Rivers is a transfer, so King and Rivers have not played together yet. Leavitt and Tyson have played together, so ASU gets the edge.
In conclusion, Leavitt and Tyson are the best QB and WR duo currently in college football. Not only are they individually fantastic players, but they have top-tier chemistry with each other.
