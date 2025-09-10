All Sun Devils

This ASU Unit Showed up in Week 2

The Arizona State Sun Devils Week 2 game might not have been ideal in a lot of areas, but there is one unit that deserves a lot of respect and recognition.

Tanner Cappellini

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a game where the Arizona State Sun Devils offense was off, with several Sam Leavitt interceptions, and the defense was off, with the secondary allowing a lot of big plays, ASU's special teams showed up in Week 2 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Even though ASU has a lot to improve on, it is a great sign that the special teams looked great.

Field Goal

The main positives from Special Teams Coach, Charlie Ragle's unit, were the Field Goals. ASU's Field goal kicker, Jesus Gomez, was perfect with his kicks all game, as he did not miss any.

Gomez made all of his extra point kicks, but what was most impressive was the field goal he kicked before the half. In a half of football that saw ASU's offense looking poor, it was pivotal that the Sun Devils got points before half. Gomez nailed a 51-yard field goal, a very impressive kick that scored the Sun Devils' first points of the game.

Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham during the fourth quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Before this season, kicking was at times rocky for the Sun Devils, so it is great to know that Jesus Gomez, who is in his first year as a Sun Devil, can be a reliable kicker. It is great to have a kicker that the team can trust, especially when they have their Big 12 games later in the season.

Punting Unit

ASU's punting team also looked pretty good against the Bulldogs. Sun Devils Punter, Kanyon Floyd, had a good night as he punted 41.8 yards per punt. For college football, that is a nice average.

He also had one punt that landed inside the 20, which is great! In a game that was all about field position late, Floyd did his job of giving ASU's defense ideal field position.

Arizona State Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Charlie Ragle
Arizona State Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Charlie Ragle during workouts at Camp Tontozona in Payson on Aug. 10, 2023. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall, even though ASU had a very bumpy game, it is great to see that their special teams showed up in a positive way.

