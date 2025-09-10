This ASU Unit Showed up in Week 2
In a game where the Arizona State Sun Devils offense was off, with several Sam Leavitt interceptions, and the defense was off, with the secondary allowing a lot of big plays, ASU's special teams showed up in Week 2 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Even though ASU has a lot to improve on, it is a great sign that the special teams looked great.
Field Goal
The main positives from Special Teams Coach, Charlie Ragle's unit, were the Field Goals. ASU's Field goal kicker, Jesus Gomez, was perfect with his kicks all game, as he did not miss any.
Gomez made all of his extra point kicks, but what was most impressive was the field goal he kicked before the half. In a half of football that saw ASU's offense looking poor, it was pivotal that the Sun Devils got points before half. Gomez nailed a 51-yard field goal, a very impressive kick that scored the Sun Devils' first points of the game.
Before this season, kicking was at times rocky for the Sun Devils, so it is great to know that Jesus Gomez, who is in his first year as a Sun Devil, can be a reliable kicker. It is great to have a kicker that the team can trust, especially when they have their Big 12 games later in the season.
Punting Unit
ASU's punting team also looked pretty good against the Bulldogs. Sun Devils Punter, Kanyon Floyd, had a good night as he punted 41.8 yards per punt. For college football, that is a nice average.
He also had one punt that landed inside the 20, which is great! In a game that was all about field position late, Floyd did his job of giving ASU's defense ideal field position.
Overall, even though ASU had a very bumpy game, it is great to see that their special teams showed up in a positive way.
