Great NFL Fits for Keith Abney II
Arizona State Sun Devil Cornerback Keith Abney II is one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball. With his talents, Abney II could enter next year's draft. Here are the best fits for him.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers bolstered one of the best defenses last year in the NFL. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter did a great job with that unit. However, the Chargers lack a true number one cornerback on their roster.
Abney II could be that player for the Bolts. Abney plays with the energy that Harbaugh has shown that he values. I could see Abney flying towards the ball, trying to get an interception or deflection in those powered blue Chargers jerseys.
So far in the Harbaugh era the Chargers have gone offense early in the NFL Draft. However, they could target Abney II to get a young potential star playmaker on the defensive side of the football.
Las Vegas Raiders
A lot of the moves that the Raiders have made to their franchise are really exciting to me. The hiring of Head Coach Pete Carroll, drafting running back Ashton Jeanty, and trading for Quarterback Geno Smith are solid moves to push the franchise in the right direction.
However, the Raiders' defense could use some work. Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is excellent, but besides that, the Raiders' defense needs more playmakers. Especially the secondary, as the Raiders lost starting safety Tre'von Moehrig to the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
So, Abney II could be the big spark that the Raiders need. Like the Chargers, Abney would fit the type of energy that the Raiders are trying to have. Pete Carroll has shown that he loves to work with cornerbacks, so Carroll and Abney could be great fit together.
Abney's more gutsy style of cornerback play would also fit the Raiders very well. Carroll's defense is more zone-focused, rather than man-to-man coverage. Cornerbacks who play in a zone defense are usually allowed to be riskier, so Abney would be more able to make more big-time plays in a zone defense, rather than in one-on-one coverage.
Arizona Cardinals
Going from two AFC West teams to an NFC West team, the Arizona Cardinals make the list. Very much like the other two teams, the Cardinals lack a true number one corner. Abney II would be an excellent cultural fit, as Head Coach Jonathan Gannon consistently emphasizes the importance of having explosive playmakers. So, Abney would slot right into the AZ defense.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings' placement on this list is tune changing for a couple of reasons. First of all, the Vikings are a northern team, not a western one, but more importantly, the Vikings actually have a great cornerback room with Bryon Murphy.
Bryon Murphy is coming off of a really good year for the Vikings. However, the NFC North is filled with great offenses. Packer's QB Jordan Love has an explosive arm, the Lions have great playmakers and the Bears have a lot of promising young pieces. So, having a great defense is paramount.
Abney II would be viewed as a luxury pick by some, but Abney would add a defensive playmaker capable of turning the tide in a game.
Baltimore Ravens
I am keeping the purple north team trend going; this time, we are going to the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens. Like the Vikings, the Ravens have a really good secondary, even more so. Nate Wiggins is coming off a good rookie season, Kyle Hamilton is regarded as one of the best safeties in the league, Marlon Humphrey is a good veteran corner, and the team added Jaire Alexander. However, Alexander and Humphrey are starting to reach the age at which regression starts to happen in corners.
Abney II and Wiggins would be a great young do for the Ravens defense, a side of the ball that Baltimore has always prioritized.
In conclusion, Keith Abney II has a lot of potential. He is one of my favorite ASU players to watch, and I am excited to see where he ends up in the NFL!