Arizona State Injury Report for Ahead of Week 3
TEMPE -- Arizona State (1-1) is set to finish its non-conference trek tonight against the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) before they begins conference play against the Baylor Bears next week.
Kenny Dillingham has much of his roster intact - including stars Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - but a small handful of players face an uncertain status on gameday.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at the status of four key players ahead of tonight's kickoff - with designations included.
Doubtful: Kyson Brown, Jalen Moss
Coach Dillingham stated that Brown was a long shot to play before the week began due to an undisclosed injury after exiting the first quarter of the loss to Mississippi State. Brown did appear to be moving fluidly and to have few restrictions during practice this week, outside of not participating in live action.
Moss missed the loss to Mississippi State after exiting the victory over Northern Arizona. There has been no timetable placed on his return, but the manner in which the Sun Devil offense has operated thus far has not resulted in much need for support at the wide receiver position.
Questionable: Zac Swanson
Swanson has been making a slow climb back to action ever since suffering a break in his foot in April.
He was in some live action during practice this week, but spent much of practice off to the side doing strength work. It will be interesting to see if Swanson is a go or not and how much game action he receives. If so, as DC Brian Ward hinted that he was seriously competing for a starting role during spring camp.
Likely to Play: Justin Wodtly
Wodtly missed last week's loss as well due to an ailment that was undisclosed, but Dillingham stated on Monday that he was very likely to suit up this week after just one week of sitting out.
Wodtly has been listed as a co-starter at the newly created "SPARKY" position - an alignment-based edge rushing group in tandem with Elijah O'Neal.
