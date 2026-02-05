High Demand Arizona State Assistant Reportedly Interviews for NFL Position

TEMPE -- The success that has shrouded the Arizona State football program over the last two seasons has taught fans two things - success isn't linear, and success also breeds change.

While Arizona State has done a relatively strong job in retention of key players and nearly every member of head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff, the program won't ever have a 100% success rate in the retention department.

This was reinforced in a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo on Thursday that a prized member of the coaching staff interviewed for a job at the pro level.

Marcus Arroyo Might be NFL Bound

"The #Giants interviewed Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo for their QB coach job, sources say. The former UNLV head coach and longtime college assistant had a brief stint in the NFL in 2014 as the #Buccaneers’ QB coach."

Arroyo would be joining the staff of new head coach John Harbaugh and freshly minted OC Matt Nagy. The longtime coach would be tasked with working to continue the development of sophomore QB Jaxson Dart, while Arroyo would also be reunited with former ASU running back Cam Skattebo - and potentially WR Jordyn Tyson - in the process.

The move from Arizona State to the NFL would be late in the process for one of the major architects in landing recruits such as true freshman Jake Fette, although there have been whispers that Arroyo has a desire to return to the professional level.

How Can Arizona State Pivot if Arroyo Takes Position?

Arroyo was named offensive coordinator at ASU on December 3, 2023 - the OC was able to be part of the effort to land Michigan State transfer QB Sam Leavitt among other key pieces.

His departure would leave a conspicuous void at OC late in the process, although the single transfer portal window would ensure that no players that are tied to him depart.

It's likely too late to find a strong candidate on the outside of the program, so one would be drawn to assume that WR coach Hines Ward, RB coach Shaun Aguano, or TE coach Jason Mohns would either see a promotion or serve in dual positions as OC and the position they already coach.

Nothing is finalized as of now, but expect more clarity in the very near future, as the Sun Devild are working towards preparing for spring ball - which is set to commence in mid-to-late March.

