Arizona State's Exciting New Offensive Addition
The Arizona State Sun Devils were able to land some high-level recruits this offseason, such as safety Kyndrich Breedlove and wide receiver Jalen Moss. Moss is an exciting player for the Sun Devils offense, so here is the breakdown.
Time Before ASU
Moss is transferring from the Fresno State Bulldogs. As a Bulldog, Moss had a total of 1,260 yards and ten touchdowns. Moss's 2024 season was quieter than his 2023 season, but both seasons were solid.
Moss's first year starting for Fresno was in 2023. During this season, he had 706 receiving yards, along with six touchdowns. During this season, Moss had two games over one hundred yards, as well as a ninety-nine-yard game.
Moss's best game in the 2023 season was against Kent State, where he had seven catches for 120 yards. In this game, Moss averaged an outstanding 17.1 yards per reception!
Moss's 2024 season was a step back compared to his 2023 season in terms of production. In this season, he had 563 yards and four touchdowns. Moss still had some great games, however! Some of his highlights include Week 1, where he had 97 yards, Week 5, where he had 76 yards, and Week 8, where he had 85 yards.
How Moss fits into ASU
What Jalen Moss brings to the Arizona State Sun Devils offense is variety to the Arizona State receiving room. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has some talented pieces on the offense already.
- He has Jordyn Tyson, who is the dominate, physical Wide Receiver One.
- He has a safety net in tight end Chamon Metayer,
- A do it all wide receiver in Malik McClain.
However, where Moss can make his mark is in his speed and agility. Moss has tremendous change of direction, and can hit his stop speed very quickly. Last year, with running back Cam Skattebo, the Sun Devils took a more physical, tough approach.
There is no doubt that will still be part of the team's identity, as Kenny Dillingham has installed a tough culture into ASU, a team that fights to the very end. However, with Skattebo gone, and introducing players like Moss, the 2025 ASU team should see more of an increase in a speed type of approach.
Projecting Moss's Stats
I believe that Moss could haul in about 800 yards, which would be a career high for him. First off, ASU QB Sam Leavitt is effective at throwing on the run, so Leavitt could connect with Moss on some scramble drill plays.
There is a high likelihood that the Sun Devils will pass the ball more frequently this season.Thisis due to the Sun Devils not having a defined number one running back. Moss could also be used on some jet passes or a play where he runs the ball.
In conclusion, there is a lot to be excited about with Jalen Moss joining the Sun Devils offense. We would highly appreciate it ifyouwould follow the writer of this piece on X @TanC3Sports to discuss how Moss could do in the upcoming season.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.