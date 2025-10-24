Ways ASU Can Make-Up for Jordyn Tyson's Absence
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to face another challenging opponent in week nine of the 2025 season - this time against the 6-1 Houston Cougars.
Arizona state will also be entering this matchup even more short-handed than previously - as star WR Jordyn Tyson will miss the game with a hamstring injury.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, and other offensive coaches will be tasked with finding ways to compensate for the massive loss - Arizona State on SI approaches three possibilities below.
12/13 Personnel
The Sun Devils have had a tendency to use multiple tight ends in different packages this season, as Chamon Metayer isn't the only quality player at the position on the roster - although he is the only All-Big 12 caliber one.
Cameron Harpole has come through in a major fashion in recent weeks with several impact catches, while Khamari Anderson remains a steady option, and freshman AJ Ia presents a physical mismatch to many defenses if he were to be utilized.
Don't be shocked if two or even three tight end sets are utilized situationally in-game this Saturday.
Establishing the Run
This is very simplistic and cliche - but the Sun Devils should establish the run early this week after being held to 75 yards on 36 carries against Texas Tech.
Arroyo's game script should once again be predicated around finding ways to ease QB Sam Leavitt into the game, with pushing the run early being one of the clearest avenues against a scrappy Houston defense.
Junior Kanye Udoh and freshman Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are also possibilities to see work in this game, although neither received a carry last week.
Heavy Jaren Hamilton Usage
This is another angle that can surely be labeled as too simplistic, but this is truly Hamilton's opportunity to take charge just one week after experiencing a true breakout with the program.
The Alabama transfer became the only pass catcher outside of Tyson to secure over 100 yards through the air against Texas Tech - displaying his ability as a burner with hands, but the speedster is so much more than just that.
Hamilton has frequently displayed the ability to play the position in a well-rounded capacity during practice, and his breakout felt inevitable - now is the chance to lead the way around a crew of talented pass catchers that are sure to be involved themselves.
Arizona State is set to take on Houston at 5 P.M. AZT on Saturday evening.
