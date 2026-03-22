Kenny Dillingham Discusses Practice Adjustments, Staff Changes

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media following Saturday's practice, where numerous topics were discussed - such as practice adjustments, giving praise to Omarion Miller, and more.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below are key topics that were discussed by Dillingham during the availability, with key context added.

Alumni Showing up to Practice

Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, Justin Wodtly , and many more program alum were at practice on Saturday - with Dillingham revealing that a former fan-favorite QB was at practice on Friday.

"Yeah, obviously they were out here today. They got pro day on Friday, so next Friday. So I'm excited to gather there and watch them, you know, live out their dream. And it's cool to have those guys want to come back and be a part of it. Brock Osweiler was out here yesterday. Different eras. So like just to get former Sun Devils back out here, back in."

Dec. 22, 2011; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback (17) Brock Osweiler following the game against the Boise State Broncos during the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Boise State defeated Arizona State 56-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Practice Changes Remain an Adjustment

Dillingham continues to discuss how the team is adjusting to changes made surrounding the structure of practice - while also praising a returning safety.

"But you know, (Jessiah) McGrew early in practice and unbelievable start to practice. Had a great deflection, had a great interception, so no some guys have flash and evaluating. I know we're changing the structure of practice as far as the segment length."

Middle Tennessee quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) runs the ball between FIU defensive back Mister Clark (27) and FIU defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The ball was fumbled on the play but recovered by Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGrew is looking to build off an incredibl successful freshman season at FIU in a stacked safety room that is sure to generate game-changing plays in 2026.

Clayton Smith Making Transition to WR

"Yeah, he's got to learn the playbook. He got here so late, you know, he's still learning it, but he is a big body guy that makes contested catches. He's doing a pretty good job for being over there for two weeks."

Smith has been taking reps at wide receiver early in spring after being granted one more year of eligibility in early March. OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward also seem to be enthusiatic about the experiment in their own spheres.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller Continues to Impress

"Yeah, doesn't play as fast as he is, which is a good thing, right? He's always under control. I don't mean that as he plays slow, I just mean he's running faster than he looks, because he's always in control, right? And I think the best players move fast, but are always in control. So he can create body control and really high speeds."